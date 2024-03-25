March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Shimao Group on Monday laid out a restructuring proposal to repay its offshore debt, joining a slew of property firms in China to try to revamp its debt. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Chinese developer Shimao lays out restructuring proposal
|RE
Mar. 19
Shanghai Shimao Fails to Pay 971.1 Million Yuan Bonds
|MT
