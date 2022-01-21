Log in
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/20
6.28 HKD   +12.14%
08:29aChinese developer Shimao sells unit in a bid to reduce debt
RE
07:53aSHIMAO : Discloseable Transaction - Disposal of a Subsidiary
PU
01/20China cuts rates as others plan hikes
RE
Chinese developer Shimao sells unit in a bid to reduce debt

01/21/2022 | 08:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a wall carrying the logo of Shimao Group, with residential buildings and the financial district of Pudong seen in the background, in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Chinese real estate company Shimao Group Holdings on Friday announced the sale of its unit to a state-owned entity in order to reduce its debt.

Shimao's unit, Shanghai Shiying Investment Management Company, sold its entire stake in Shanghai Shimao Real Estate Development to property developer Shanghai Jiushi North Bund Construction and Development Co for 1.06 billion yuan ($167.26 million).

The deal comes as Chinese developers, including Evergrande and Kaisa Group, grapple with liquidity crunches amid tighter regulations.

The company, in a statement to the exchange, said the terms of the disposal agreement were "fair and reasonable" and on normal commercial terms.

($1 = 6.3375 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 24 216 M 24 216 M
Net income 2021 12 706 M 2 005 M 2 005 M
Net Debt 2021 87 185 M 13 757 M 13 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,44x
Yield 2021 19,3%
Capitalization 19 404 M 3 060 M 3 062 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
