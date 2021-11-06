Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11/05
9.68 HKD   -13.26%
04:54aChinese developer Shimao to miss 2021 sales target amid tightening- investors
RE
11/05Repurchase of senior notes
PU
11/05Clarification Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese developer Shimao to miss 2021 sales target amid tightening- investors

11/06/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a wall carrying the logo of Shimao Group, with residential buildings and the financial district of Pudong seen in the background, in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Shimao Group has told investors its sales this year will be 12% below target due to a national credit tightening, and it could consider selling assets, investors told Reuters.

Shares and bonds issued by the nation's 13th-biggest property developer by sales have sold off on concerns about a deepening liquidity crisis in the Chinese property sector.

In an investor call on Friday, Shimao a executive said that to boost confidence, the company would start repurchasing some shares and bonds, according to two people who joined the call.

Shimao said it would consider selling come commercial and hotel assets if prices were good, the investors said.

The company declined to comment on the call.

In a filing late on Friday, the company said it bought back $1.5 million of 4.75% senior notes due in 2022.

In a separate filing, Shimao denied reports that it had discussed extending the payment schedule for its borrowing with Lujiazui International Trust, adding the cooperation with the trust company is normal and stable.

The developer's shares sank 13.3% on the reports, while four of the corporate bonds of its unit traded in Shanghai plummeted over 20%.

During the call, the Shanghai-based developer said its project companies may have issued some wealth management products but the amount is very small, the investors said.

Missed payments by China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group on their wealth management products - a popular way of borrowing in China that sidesteps stringent government lending restrictions - have sparked worries about the wider risks in the sector.

Pressured by tight credit, Shimao said it has started cutting home-selling prices since July to boost sales, and stopped buying land to reserve capital. It forecast 2021 sales will be around 290 billion yuan ($45 billion), missing its 330 billion yuan target.

Its contracted sales were 300.3 billion yuan in 2020.

Despite some recent signs of easing in development loan and mortgage lending, it said market liquidity and confidence will take a long time to recover and the coming two months will be critical for the sector before more loosening is expected next year.

($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Jason Xue in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD. -1.62% 3.03 End-of-day quote.-34.27%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -13.26% 9.68 End-of-day quote.-60.81%
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:54aChinese developer Shimao to miss 2021 sales target amid tightening- investors
RE
11/05Repurchase of senior notes
PU
11/05Clarification Announcement
PU
11/05Next Day Disclosure Return - Change In Issued Share Capital and Share Buyback
PU
11/04Chinese developer Kaisa unit misses payment, debt worries mount
RE
11/04Unit of Chinese developer Kaisa misses payment, source says, adds to liquidity worries
RE
11/03Shimao Services Lists $400 Million Hong Kong Dollar Convertible Bonds on Singapore Bour..
MT
11/03High-Rated Chinese Developers Susceptible to Worst Bond Selloff in Decade
MT
11/02Shimao Services Nets Nearly $224 Million From Top-Up Placement; Shares Jump 4%
MT
11/02Crystal Idea Group Files for Singapore Listing of Nearly $400 Million Worth of Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 162 B 25 366 M 25 366 M
Net income 2021 13 475 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
Net Debt 2021 88 525 M 13 836 M 13 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,10x
Yield 2021 18,6%
Capitalization 29 041 M 4 538 M 4 539 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,96 CNY
Average target price 21,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.81%4 538
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.30%38 455
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.66%26 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 063
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.97%23 003
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-22.63%22 897