Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-31 am EDT
4.420 HKD   -2.21%
08:32aChinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bonds
RE
07/08Shimao Group Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Operating Statistics for the Month and Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
CI
07/06Shimao Services Seeks Waiver of Bond Redemption Obligation; Shares Slide 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bonds

07/10/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Surveillance cameras are seen near a real estate project under construction in Shenzhen, Guangdong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Ronshine China Holdings Ltd has not made interest payments on its June 2023 and December 2023 notes, totalling $27.9 million, in the latest blow to China's embattled property market.

Ronshine has not made payment of $12.798 million interest on the 8.1% senior notes due June 2023, which became due and payable on June 9 and has a 30-day grace period to pay such interest, it said in a HKEx filing late on Sunday.

The company also said it has not made payment of $15.07 million interest on the 7.35% senior notes due December 2023, which became due and payable on June 15 and has a 30-day grace period to pay the interest.

"In light of its current liquidity position, the group cannot guarantee that it will be able to perform repayment obligations of the interest on senior notes mentioned above and other senior notes when they fall due or within the relevant grace period," chairman Ou Zonghong said.

Ronshine said it has not received any notice so far regarding accelerated repayment from the holders of the June 2023 notes or the December 2023 notes.

The developer said it hoped that creditors will give it certain buffer time to resolve the funding issues, and it intends to engage external advisors to explore feasible solutions with overseas creditors to seek a solution to the relevant debts.

The statement came a week after rival Shimao Group said it missed the interest and principal payment of a $1 billion offshore bond.

China's property sector has been hit by a series of defaults on offshore debt obligations, highlighted by China Evergrande Group, once the country's top-selling developer but now the world's most indebted property company.

Three of the top five issuers - Evergrande, Kaisa Group and Sunac China - have already defaulted on their dollar bonds.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 10.53% 0.84 Delayed Quote.7.69%
RONSHINE CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.86% 1.58 Delayed Quote.-47.33%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.21% 4.42 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.18% 4.58 Delayed Quote.-61.12%
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:32aChinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bonds
RE
07/08Shimao Group Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Operating Statistics for the Month an..
CI
07/06Shimao Services Seeks Waiver of Bond Redemption Obligation; Shares Slide 4%
MT
07/05Shimao Creditors Prepare to Organize After $1 Billion Bond Default
MT
07/03Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Offshore Bond
MT
06/30Hang Seng Index Boots Evergrande, Sunac China, Seven Others, Adds Bilibili
MT
06/23SHIMAO : Appointment of Executive President
PU
06/23SHIMAO : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
06/23Shimao Group Holdings Limited Appoints Lu Yi as Executive President of the Company
CI
06/16Chinese Developers Brace For $26 Billion Maturing Debts in June, July
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 146 B 22 985 M 22 985 M
Net income 2021 10 890 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
Net Debt 2021 94 716 M 14 940 M 14 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,18x
Yield 2021 21,2%
Capitalization 13 576 M 2 137 M 2 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,58 CNY
Average target price 8,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%2 137
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 723
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.74%34 669
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.80%33 617
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.77%29 007
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.22%27 221