Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Shimao Group Holdings Limited
News
Summary
813
KYG810431042
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(813)
Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/06
4.97
HKD
-5.15%
02:18a
Shimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6%
RE
01/06
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound
RE
01/06
China developer Shimao Group seeks ABS extensions; shares, bonds sell off
RE
SHIMAO GROUP DOLLAR BONDS DUE SEPT 2023, FEB 2024 AND JAN 2025 FALL BETWEEN 9% AND 11.6%
01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
SHIMAO GROUP DOLLAR BONDS DUE SEPT 2023, FEB 2024 AND JAN 2025 FALL BETWEEN 9% AND 11.6%
© Reuters 2022
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:18a
Shimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6..
RE
01/06
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound
RE
01/06
China developer Shimao Group seeks ABS extensions; shares, bonds sell off
RE
01/06
Trade in shanghai shimao september 2022 and july 2022 shanghai exchange traded bonds pa..
RE
01/06
Trade in shanghai shimao july 2022 shanghai exchange traded bond paused due to 'abnorma..
RE
01/06
Shimao group holdings shares fall more than 17% in early trade in hong kong
RE
01/06
Shanghai shimao co july 2022 shanghai exchange-traded bonds falls more than 25% in earl..
RE
01/06
Shimao group holdings set to open down 4.83% in hong kong
RE
01/06
Shimao Defaults on $101 Million Trust Loan
MT
01/06
Chinese developer Shimao defaults on trust loan - letter
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
2017
China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
RE
2016
China Inc waves long goodbye to Hong Kong bourse
RE
2014
China rate cut is cold comfort for struggling developers
RE
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2021
157 B
24 626 M
24 626 M
Net income 2021
12 973 M
2 035 M
2 035 M
Net Debt 2021
89 189 M
13 988 M
13 988 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,14x
Yield 2021
29,4%
Capitalization
15 430 M
2 417 M
2 420 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
EV / Sales 2022
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
30 418
Free-Float
36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
4,07 CNY
Average target price
15,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target
270%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui
Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui
Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan
Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü
Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
-2.55%
2 417
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
-0.95%
34 804
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
2.90%
30 849
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
6.27%
30 366
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
-0.77%
29 086
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED
10.24%
28 549
