    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
SHIMAO GROUP DOLLAR BONDS DUE SEPT 2023, FEB 2024 AND JAN 2025 FALL BETWEEN 9% AND 11.6%

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
SHIMAO GROUP DOLLAR BONDS DUE SEPT 2023, FEB 2024 AND JAN 2025 FALL BETWEEN 9% AND 11.6%


Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 24 626 M 24 626 M
Net income 2021 12 973 M 2 035 M 2 035 M
Net Debt 2021 89 189 M 13 988 M 13 988 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,14x
Yield 2021 29,4%
Capitalization 15 430 M 2 417 M 2 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,07 CNY
Average target price 15,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.55%2 417
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 804
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.90%30 849
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.27%30 366
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.77%29 086
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.24%28 549