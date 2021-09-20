Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimao : 2021 Interim Report

09/20/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號 : 813

INTERIM REPORT 中期報告 2021

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

4

Chairman's Statement

6

Management Discussion and Analysis

11

Corporate Governance and Other Information

26

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

37

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

38

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement

40

of Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement

42

of Changes in Equity

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement

44

of Cash Flows

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated

45

Financial Information

  • Shimao Group Holdings Limited

NATIONWIDE QUALITY LAND RESERVES

Penetrated in more than 110 cities, with 424 projects,

a total area of 72.83 million sq.m. (before interests) land bank

(as at 30 June 2021)

Interim Report 2021

  • Zhejiang District

Hangzhou Shimao

Fengsongfu

Quzhou Classic Chinese

Chic

Ningbo Shimao Shine

Metropolis

Shaoxing Cloud Mansion

Ningbo Shimao Shine City

  • Jiangsu and Shanghai District

Yancheng Nanhai Future

City

Nanjing The Youth Mansion

Nanjing Shimao Honor of

China

Shanghai Natural City

Nanjing Shimao Shine Future

Nanjing Shimao Shine Bay

Nanjing Suning Shimao

Shine Cloud

  • Central China District

Changsha Shimao Shine Fenghua

Zhengzhou Shimao Zhenxing Shine City

Wuhan Shimao Splendid River

Hefei Shimao Classic

Chinese Chic

Jingzhou Shimao Cloud Build River

Wuhan Shimao Endless Future

  • Western District

Chongqing Shimao Shine City

Shimao Chongqing Center

Kunming Shimao Shine City

Xi'an Shimao Shine City

Chengdu Shimao Yunjing

  • Straits Company

Guangzhou Shimao Beyond

Sky

Dongguan Riverside Purple

Town

Shenzhen Longgang Shimao

Shenzhen-Hong Kong

International Centre

Shenzhen Shimao The Great

Mogul

Zhuhai Shimao Hong Kong

Zhuhai Macao Port City

Shimao Sanya International

Financial Center

Fuzhou Shimao The River

One

Ningde Times Castle

Quanzhou Huian Shimao

The One

Pingtan Shimao Straits

Island

Haikou Shimao Shine Bund

Foshan Shimao Classic

Chinese Chic

Fuzhou Changle Shimao

Shine City

Jiangmen Shimao The Blue

Bay

Zhaoqing Shimao No.1

Riverside

Nanning Wuxiang Lantingfu

Dongguan Riverside Shine

Town

Fuzhou Zhenro Shimao

Tangyue Mountain South

NATIONWIDE QUALITY LAND RESERVES 3

  • Shandong District

Dezhou Shimao Four

Seasons

Jinan Changqing Shimao

Festival City

Weifang Shimao Cloud Atlas

Jinan Junmaofu

Jinan Shimao Metropolis

  • Northern China District

Beijing Shimao Loong Palace

Beijing Royal Palace

Beijing Classic Chinese Chic

Beijing Shimao Sanli

Mansion

Beijing Bright Moon in

Forest

Beijing Shimao Honor of

China

  • HKSAR

Hong Kong Kowloon Tai Wo

Ping

Hong Kong Grand Victoria

Remarks: Only the key projects are listed above

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:52aSHIMAO : 2021 Interim Report
PU
09/16SHIMAO : Files for Singapore Listing of Bonds Worth over $1 Billion
MT
09/15JACK MA : China's Wanda raises nearly $6 bln for commercial property management ..
RE
09/14SHIMAO : Raising $1 Billion from Issuing Two Series of Bonds
MT
09/13SHIMAO : Issue of usd300 million 3.975% senior notes due 2023 and usd748 million..
PU
09/13Shimao Group Holdings Limited Announces Issue of USD 300 Million 3.975% Senio..
CI
09/10SHIMAO : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change In Issued Share Capital
PU
09/09SHIMAO : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback
PU
09/06SHIMAO : Contracted Property Sales Jump 18% to $31 Billion in January to August
MT
09/04SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED(SEHK : 813) dropped from Hang Seng China Enterpris..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 163 B 25 216 M 25 216 M
Net income 2021 13 485 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net Debt 2021 88 525 M 13 692 M 13 692 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,08x
Yield 2021 12,9%
Capitalization 41 350 M 6 396 M 6 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,71 CNY
Average target price 22,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.91%6 396
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.40%39 251
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.94%26 118
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.30%25 378
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.02%24 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.51%22 645