Shimao : 2021 Interim Report

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）
Stock Code 股份代號 : 813
INTERIM REPORT 中期報告 2021
CONTENTS
|
Corporate Information
|
4
|
Chairman's Statement
|
6
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
11
|
Corporate Governance and Other Information
|
26
|
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
|
37
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
38
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement
|
40
|
of Comprehensive Income
|
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement
|
42
|
of Changes in Equity
|
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement
|
44
|
of Cash Flows
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated
|
45
|
Financial Information
|
-
Shimao Group Holdings Limited
NATIONWIDE QUALITY LAND RESERVES
Penetrated in more than 110 cities, with 424 projects,
a total area of 72.83 million sq.m. (before interests) land bank
(as at 30 June 2021)
Interim Report 2021
Hangzhou Shimao
Fengsongfu
Quzhou Classic Chinese
Chic
Ningbo Shimao Shine
Metropolis
Shaoxing Cloud Mansion
Ningbo Shimao Shine City
-
Jiangsu and Shanghai District
Yancheng Nanhai Future
City
Nanjing The Youth Mansion
Nanjing Shimao Honor of
China
Shanghai Natural City
Nanjing Shimao Shine Future
Nanjing Shimao Shine Bay
Nanjing Suning Shimao
Shine Cloud
Changsha Shimao Shine Fenghua
Zhengzhou Shimao Zhenxing Shine City
Wuhan Shimao Splendid River
Hefei Shimao Classic
Chinese Chic
Jingzhou Shimao Cloud Build River
Wuhan Shimao Endless Future
Chongqing Shimao Shine City
Shimao Chongqing Center
Kunming Shimao Shine City
Xi'an Shimao Shine City
Chengdu Shimao Yunjing
Guangzhou Shimao Beyond
Sky
Dongguan Riverside Purple
Town
Shenzhen Longgang Shimao
Shenzhen-Hong Kong
International Centre
Shenzhen Shimao The Great
Mogul
Zhuhai Shimao Hong Kong
Zhuhai Macao Port City
Shimao Sanya International
Financial Center
Fuzhou Shimao The River
One
Ningde Times Castle
Quanzhou Huian Shimao
The One
Pingtan Shimao Straits
Island
Haikou Shimao Shine Bund
Foshan Shimao Classic
Chinese Chic
Fuzhou Changle Shimao
Shine City
Jiangmen Shimao The Blue
Bay
Zhaoqing Shimao No.1
Riverside
Nanning Wuxiang Lantingfu
Dongguan Riverside Shine
Town
Fuzhou Zhenro Shimao
Tangyue Mountain South
NATIONWIDE QUALITY LAND RESERVES 3
Dezhou Shimao Four
Seasons
Jinan Changqing Shimao
Festival City
Weifang Shimao Cloud Atlas
Jinan Junmaofu
Jinan Shimao Metropolis
Beijing Shimao Loong Palace
Beijing Royal Palace
Beijing Classic Chinese Chic
Beijing Shimao Sanli
Mansion
Beijing Bright Moon in
Forest
Beijing Shimao Honor of
China
Hong Kong Kowloon Tai Wo
Ping
Hong Kong Grand Victoria
Remarks: Only the key projects are listed above
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 08:51:02 UTC.