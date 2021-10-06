Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimao : 2021 September Investor's Newsletter

10/06/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor's Newsletter for September 2021

(October 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for September 2021.

From January to September

Contracted sales

Y-o-Y

Contracted sold area

Y-o-Y

(RMB billion)

change

(sq. m.)

change

2021

221.503

+10.1%

12,489,913

+8.8%

2020

201.216

11,476,286

The aggregated contracted sales from January to September 2021 amounted to RMB221.503 billion and the aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 12,489,913 sq. m., representing year-on-year increase of 10.1% and 8.8% respectively. The average selling price for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was RMB17,735 per sq. m..

In September 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB22.585 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,283,488 sq. m., representing year-on-year decrease of 29.9% and 30.5% respectively. Market sentiment continued to be low in September, and overall transactions were weak. The pandemic outbreak in Fujian also affected launches and sales of about RMB5 billion. The average selling price for September was RMB17,596 per sq. m..

News in brief:

  1. Mr. Hui Wing Mau attended the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment (Fujian) Summit.
    On September 3 and 4, the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment (Fujian) Summit with the theme of "Entrepreneurship in China, Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Gathered in Fujian" was grandly held in Fuzhou. Over 200 overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and guests gathered in Fuzhou to learn about the important July 1 speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sprit of the speech during their visit to Fujian, to further consolidate the strength of overseas Chinese and promote comprehensive quality development of Fujian. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"), the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group was invited to attend the Summit and delivered a speech. During the meeting, Shimao Group and Fuzhou Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on the "Cultural, Tourism and Commercial Integration Project" and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xiamen Municipal Government on the "Industry-City Integration Project", which will continue to contribute to the construction of a new Fujian.
  2. Mr. Hui Wing Mau won the individual doner award in the 11th "China Charity Award".
    On September 5, the 11th "China Charity Award" was announced. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of CPPCC, the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group was awarded the individual doner award of the 11th "China Charity Award" for his continuous devotion and outstanding contribution in charity and public welfare. This is the third time that Mr. Hui Wing Mau was awarded the highest honor in the domestic philanthropy after winning the individual doner award "China Charity Award" in 2008 and the charity model

award in "China Charity Award" in 2018.

  1. Shimao Group signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd and Deloitte China.
    On September 10, Mr. Li Yongming, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd, Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason, Vice Chairman and President of Shimao Group, and Mr. Zeng Shunfu, CEO of Deloitte China, held a meeting in Shanghai and witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement among the three parties. According to the agreement, the three parties will leverage on their respective advantages and carry out in-depth cooperation around key regions, important areas, and major projects to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.
  2. Shimao Group successfully issued two senior notes totaling USD1.048 billion with the lowest interest rate of 3.975%
    On September 14, Shimao Group announced that it has successfully issued USD748 million 5.20% green senior notes due 2027 and USD300 million 3.975% senior notes due 2023. This is the first offshore green senior notes issued by Shimao and was well-received by the market with support from over 200 domestic and offshore financial institutions and total order exceeding USD5 billion, representing over 5x oversubscription and fully reflecting investors' confidence in the operation performance and future development of Shimao.
  3. Beijing Shimao Honor of China won two platinum awards in the MUSE Design Awards 2021. Recently, MUSE Design Awards 2021 has officially announced its list of winners. Beijing Shimao Honor of China won both the Platinum Award for Landscape Design and the Platinum Award for Interior Design, once again conquering the industry with its product design. Founded in New York, United States, the MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition, which is hosted by the long-establishedInternational Design Awards Association (IAA) in the United States and is one of the most influential international awards in global innovative design aspect.

-End-

*All the above figures are unaudited and meant for reference only, and are not intended, nor should be construed, to be an

investment advice. Investors should exercise caution when interpreting these data.

Shimao's Project at A Glance - Photo of Jiangmen·The Blue Bay

Please scan the QR code of online sales center on the right for more photos and information of projects under sales:

To learn more about Shimao Group, please scan the OR codes of the official accounts of "Shimao Group" and "Shimao Group Investor Relations":

Shimao Group

Shimao Group Investor Relations

For more info about Shimao Group, please visit our websites: www.shimaogroup.com or www.shimaogroup.hk

For enquiries, please contact Shimao IR Team

IR Head: Andy Li, ACG, ACS <_yijun_li40_shimaogroup.com>Senior IR Manager: Fu Xiaochuan <_xiaochuan_fu40_shimaogroup.com>Sandy Lau <_lau.sandy40_shimaogroup.com.hk>

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:46aSHIMAO : 2021 September Investor's Newsletter
PU
10/05SHIMAO : January-September Contracted Property Sales Rise 10%
MT
10/05SHIMAO : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
PU
09/23SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/21SHIMAO : Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PU
09/20SHIMAO : 2021 Interim Report
PU
09/16SHIMAO : Files for Singapore Listing of Bonds Worth over $1 Billion
MT
09/15JACK MA : China's Wanda raises nearly $6 bln for commercial property management unit -sour..
RE
09/14SHIMAO : Raising $1 Billion from Issuing Two Series of Bonds
MT
09/13SHIMAO : Issue of usd300 million 3.975% senior notes due 2023 and usd748 million 5.20% sen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 163 B 25 307 M 25 307 M
Net income 2021 13 475 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
Net Debt 2021 88 525 M 13 735 M 13 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,77x
Yield 2021 14,2%
Capitalization 37 051 M 5 749 M 5 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 10,50 CNY
Average target price 21,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.66%5 749
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.00%36 230
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.31%30 131
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.13%27 817
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.31%26 050
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.15%25 161