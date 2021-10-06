Shimao : 2021 September Investor's Newsletter

(October 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for September 2021.
From January to September
Contracted sales
Y-o-Y
Contracted sold area
Y-o-Y
(RMB billion)
change
(sq. m.)
change
2021
221.503
+10.1%
12,489,913
+8.8%
2020
201.216
11,476,286
The aggregated contracted sales from January to September 2021 amounted to RMB221.503 billion and the aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 12,489,913 sq. m., representing year-on-year increase of 10.1% and 8.8% respectively. The average selling price for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was RMB17,735 per sq. m..
In September 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB22.585 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,283,488 sq. m., representing year-on-year decrease of 29.9% and 30.5% respectively. Market sentiment continued to be low in September, and overall transactions were weak. The pandemic outbreak in Fujian also affected launches and sales of about RMB5 billion. The average selling price for September was RMB17,596 per sq. m..
News in brief:
Mr. Hui Wing Mau attended the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment (Fujian) Summit.
On September 3 and 4, the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment (Fujian) Summit with the theme of "Entrepreneurship in China, Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Gathered in Fujian" was grandly held in Fuzhou. Over 200 overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and guests gathered in Fuzhou to learn about the important July 1 speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sprit of the speech during their visit to Fujian, to further consolidate the strength of overseas Chinese and promote comprehensive quality development of Fujian. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"), the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group was invited to attend the Summit and delivered a speech. During the meeting, Shimao Group and Fuzhou Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on the "Cultural, Tourism and Commercial Integration Project" and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xiamen Municipal Government on the "Industry-City Integration Project", which will continue to contribute to the construction of a new Fujian.
Mr. Hui Wing Mau won the individual doner award in the 11th "China Charity Award".
On September 5, the 11th "China Charity Award" was announced. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of CPPCC, the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group was awarded the individual doner award of the 11th "China Charity Award" for his continuous devotion and outstanding contribution in charity and public welfare. This is the third time that Mr. Hui Wing Mau was awarded the highest honor in the domestic philanthropy after winning the individual doner award "China Charity Award" in 2008 and the charity model
award in "China Charity Award" in 2018.
Shimao Group signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd and Deloitte China.
On September 10, Mr. Li Yongming, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd, Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason, Vice Chairman and President of Shimao Group, and Mr. Zeng Shunfu, CEO of Deloitte China, held a meeting in Shanghai and witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement among the three parties. According to the agreement, the three parties will leverage on their respective advantages and carry out in-depth cooperation around key regions, important areas, and major projects to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.
Shimao Group successfully issued two senior notes totaling USD1.048 billion with the lowest interest rate of 3.975%
On September 14, Shimao Group announced that it has successfully issued USD748 million 5.20% green senior notes due 2027 and USD300 million 3.975% senior notes due 2023. This is the first offshore green senior notes issued by Shimao and was well-received by the market with support from over 200 domestic and offshore financial institutions and total order exceeding USD5 billion, representing over 5x oversubscription and fully reflecting investors' confidence in the operation performance and future development of Shimao.
Beijing Shimao Honor of China won two platinum awards in the MUSE Design Awards 2021.Recently, MUSE Design Awards 2021 has officially announced its list of winners. Beijing Shimao Honor of China won both the Platinum Award for Landscape Design and the Platinum Award for Interior Design, once again conquering the industry with its product design. Founded in New York, United States, the MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition, which is hosted by thelong-establishedInternational Design Awards Association (IAA) in the United States and is one of the most influential international awards in global innovative design aspect.
-End-
*All the above figures are unaudited and meant for reference only, and are not intended, nor should be construed, to be an
investment advice. Investors should exercise caution when interpreting these data.
