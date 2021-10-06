Shimao : 2021 September Investor's Newsletter

Investor's Newsletter for September 2021

(October 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for September 2021.

From January to September

Contracted sales Y-o-Y Contracted sold area Y-o-Y (RMB billion) change (sq. m.) change 2021 221.503 +10.1% 12,489,913 +8.8% 2020 201.216 11,476,286

The aggregated contracted sales from January to September 2021 amounted to RMB221.503 billion and the aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 12,489,913 sq. m., representing year-on-year increase of 10.1% and 8.8% respectively. The average selling price for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was RMB17,735 per sq. m..

In September 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB22.585 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,283,488 sq. m., representing year-on-year decrease of 29.9% and 30.5% respectively. Market sentiment continued to be low in September, and overall transactions were weak. The pandemic outbreak in Fujian also affected launches and sales of about RMB5 billion. The average selling price for September was RMB17,596 per sq. m..

News in brief: