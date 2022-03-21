Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
Shimao : Date of Board Meeting

03/21/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made by Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 31 March 2022 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Company expects that there will be a delay in the publication of the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021 as the audit process has been affected by (i) certain management and employees of the Group have been placed under quarantine in the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak; and (ii) there has been a delay in obtaining certain external confirmations from third parties for the audit.

Under Rule 13.49(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company is required to publish the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 no later than 31 March 2022. Based on the information currently available to the Company, the Company estimates that the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be published on or before 30 April 2022. The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform its shareholders and potential investors on the expected date of publication as and when appropriate.

To ensure that there will not be disruption in the trading of the shares of the Company, the Company will publish the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 31 March 2022 pursuant to the Further Guidance on the Joint Statement in relation to Results Announcements in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic published by The Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 16 March 2020.

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Group Holdings Limited

Hui Sai Tan, Jason

Vice Chairman and President

Hong Kong, 21 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises five Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei, Mr. Lu Yi and Mr. Xie Kun; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


