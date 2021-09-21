Shimao : Overseas Regulatory Announcement 09/21/2021 | 12:22am EDT Send by mail :

Reference is made to the announcement of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 September 2021 in relation to the issue of the Notes (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. Please refer to the attached offering memorandum dated 13 September 2021 in relation to the Notes Issue (the "Offering Memorandum"), which has been published on the website of the SGX- ST. The posting of the Offering Memorandum on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes. The Offering Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it circulated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The Offering Memorandum must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Lu Yi; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam. Offering Memorandum Strictly Confidential SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 世茂 集團控股有 限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) US$300,000,000 3.975% Senior Notes due 2023 Issue Price: 100.0% US$748,000,000 5.20% Senior Notes due 2027 Issue Price: 99.777% Our 3.975% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") will bear interest at the rate of 3.975% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on March 16, and September 16 of each year, beginning March 16, 2022 and will mature on September 16, 2023. Our 5.20% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes, the "Notes") will bear interest at the rate of 5.20% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on January 16 and July 16 of each year, beginning January 16, 2022, except that the first payment of interest, to be made on January 16, 2022, will be in respect of the period from and including September 16, 2021 to but excluding January 16, 2022, and will mature on January 16, 2027. In this offering memorandum, references to the "Notes" are to the 2023 Notes and the 2027 Notes collectively and references to the "Description of the Notes" are to the "Description of the 2023 Notes" and/or the "Description of the 2027 Notes," as the case may be. The 2023 Notes are to be issued pursuant to the provisions of an indenture, to be dated as of September 16, 2022 (the "2023 Notes Indenture"), between the Company and Citicorp International Limited, as trustee (the "2023 Notes Trustee"). The 2027 Notes are to be issued pursuant to the provisions of an indenture, to be dated as of September 16, 2022 (the "2027 Notes Indenture" and, together with the 2023 Notes Indenture, the "Indentures"), between the Company and Citicorp International Limited, as trustee (the "2027 Notes Trustee"). The Notes are senior obligations of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"). We may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes with the Net Cash Proceeds of one or more sales of Common Stock of the Company in an Equity Offering at a redemption price of 103.975% of the principal amount of the 2023 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date. For a more detailed description of the redemption of the 2023 Notes, see "Description of the 2023 Notes-Optional redemption". We may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes with the Net Cash Proceeds of one or more sales of Common Stock of the Company in an Equity Offering at a redemption price of 105.20% of the principal amount of the 2027 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date. For a more detailed description of the redemption of the 2027 Notes, see "Description of the 2027 Notes-Optional redemption". We may at our option redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (x) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be redeemed, if any, to the date of redemption and the Make Whole Price (as defined herein). Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event (as defined in the Indentures), we must make an offer to repurchase all Notes outstanding at a purchase price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of repurchase. The Notes will be (1) at least pari passu in right of payment against the Company with respect to all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (3) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations of the Company, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor; and (4) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the Restricted Subsidiaries. For a more detailed description of the 2023 Notes. see "Description of the 2023 Notes" beginning on page 195. For a more detailed description of the 2027 Notes. see "Description of the 2027 Notes" beginning on page 222. The 2027 Notes are being issued as "Green Bonds" under our Green Finance Framework. See the section entitled "Notes Being Issued as Green Bonds." Investing in the Notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 14. Approval in-principle has been received from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the ''SGX-ST'') for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Notes. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes are being offered and sold by the Initial Purchasers only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S"). For a description of certain restrictions on resale or transfer, see "Transfer Restrictions." With reference to the Notice on Promoting the Reform of the Filing and Registration System for Issuance of Foreign Debt by Enterprises (國家發展改革委關於推進 企業發行外債備案登記制管理改革的通知發改外資[2015]2044號) (the "NDRC Notice") promulgated by National Development and Reform Commission (the "NDRC") of the PRC on September 14, 2015 which came into effect on the same day, we have registered the issuance of the Notes with the NDRC and obtained a certificate from the NDRC on August 18, 2021 evidencing such registration. Pursuant to the registration certificate, we will cause relevant information relating to the issue of the Notes to be reported to the NDRC within ten PRC working days after the issue date of the Notes. It is expected that delivery of the Notes will be made on or about September 16, 2021 through the book-entry facilities of Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream") against payment therefor in immediately available funds. Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers (in alphabetical order) HSBC J.P. Morgan Morgan Stanley Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers (in alphabetical order) BOCOM China International Fortune (HK) SMBC Nikko Standard Chartered UOB International Capital Corporation Securities Limited Bank The date of this offering memorandum is September 13, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Page SUMMARY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 DESCRIPTION OF OTHER THE OFFERING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 MATERIAL INDEBTEDNESS. . . . . 181 RISK FACTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 DESCRIPTION OF THE 2023 USE OF PROCEEDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 NOTES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195 NOTES BEING ISSUED AS GREEN DESCRIPTION OF THE 2027 BONDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 NOTES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222 EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION . . 60 TAXATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 249 CAPITALIZATION AND PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION . . . . . . . . . 252 INDEBTEDNESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 TRANSFER RESTRICTIONS. . . . . . . 259 SELECTED CONSOLIDATED RATINGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 261 FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA . . 66 LEGAL MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 261 RECENT DEVELOPMENT . . . . . . . . 71 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR. . . . . . . . . 261 CORPORATE STRUCTURE. . . . . . . . 82 GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . 262 BUSINESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85 INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED REGULATION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS . . . . . F-1 MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173 PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . 177 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS . . 178 This offering memorandum does not constitute an offer to sell to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy from, any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Neither the delivery of this offering memorandum nor any sale made hereunder shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in our affairs since the date of this offering memorandum or that the information contained in this offering memorandum is correct as of any time after that date. This offering memorandum is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. - ii - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

