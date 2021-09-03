Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 as follows:

For the eight Contracted sales Year-on-year Contracted sold area Year-on-year months ended (RMB million) change (sq.m.) change 31 August 2021 198,918 +18% 11,206,425 +16% 2020 169,003 9,629,893

In August 2021, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB24.04 billion (August 2020: RMB29.56 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,359,960 sq.m. (August 2020: 1,694,716 sq.m.). The average selling price for August 2021 was RMB17,676 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 amounted to approximately RMB198.92 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 11,206,425 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 18% and 16% respectively. The average selling price for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 was RMB17,750 per sq.m..