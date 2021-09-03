Log in
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2021

09/03/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 as follows:

For the eight

Contracted sales

Year-on-year

Contracted sold area

Year-on-year

months ended

(RMB million)

change

(sq.m.)

change

31 August

2021

198,918

+18%

11,206,425

+16%

2020

169,003

9,629,893

In August 2021, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB24.04 billion (August 2020: RMB29.56 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,359,960 sq.m. (August 2020: 1,694,716 sq.m.). The average selling price for August 2021 was RMB17,676 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 amounted to approximately RMB198.92 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 11,206,425 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 18% and 16% respectively. The average selling price for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 was RMB17,750 per sq.m..

- 1 -

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Group Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Lu Yi; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
