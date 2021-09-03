Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2021
09/03/2021 | 05:12am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 813)
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS
FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 as follows:
For the eight
Contracted sales
Year-on-year
Contracted sold area
Year-on-year
months ended
(RMB million)
change
(sq.m.)
change
31 August
2021
198,918
+18%
11,206,425
+16%
2020
169,003
9,629,893
In August 2021, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB24.04 billion (August 2020: RMB29.56 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,359,960 sq.m. (August 2020: 1,694,716 sq.m.). The average selling price for August 2021 was RMB17,676 per sq.m..
The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 amounted to approximately RMB198.92 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 11,206,425 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 18% and 16% respectively. The average selling price for the eight months ended 31 August 2021 was RMB17,750 per sq.m..
The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.
On behalf of the Board
Shimao Group Holdings Limited
Hui Wing Mau
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 September 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Lu Yi; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.
