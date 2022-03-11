Log in
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the two months ended 28 February 2022

03/11/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the two months ended 28 February 2022 as follows:

  • The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the two months ended 28 February 2022 amounted to approximately RMB14.78 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 911,422 sq.m.. The average selling price for the two months ended 28 February 2022 was RMB16,213 per sq.m..
  • In February 2022, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 446,923 sq.m.. The average selling price for February 2022 was RMB16,253 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Group Holdings Limited

Hui Sai Tan, Jason

Vice Chairman and President

Hong Kong, 11 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises five Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei, Mr. Lu Yi and Mr. Xie Kun; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
