Shimao : 2021 June Investor's Newsletter

Investor's Newsletter for June 2021

(July 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for June 2021.

From January to June

Contracted sales Y-o-Y Contracted sold area Y-o-Y (RMB billion) change (sq. m.) change 2021 152.795 +38.3% 8,609,888 +36.7% 2020 110.475 6,297,883

In June 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB31.00 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,740,373 sq. m., representing a year-on-year increase of 2.6% and 1.4% respectively. The average selling price for June was RMB17,813 per sq. m..

The aggregated contracted sales from January to June 2021 amounted to RMB152.795 billion and the aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 8,609,888 sq. m., representing a year-on-year increase of 38.3% and 36.7% respectively. The average selling price for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB17,746 per sq. m..

News in brief:

Mr. Hui Wing Mau was invited to participate in the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China. At 8 am on July 1, the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"), the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group, was honored to have been invited to attend the celebration and witnessed this great historical moment at the Tiananmen Tower. During his visit to Beijing, Mr. Hui Wing Mau was also invited to watch the art performance, "The Great Journey", in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, reviewing the glorious century-long history of the Communist Party of China and jointly wished the great Party to lead the Chinese people to enter a new journey and march forward a new era.

2. Major shareholders continuously added their holdings of Shimao Group (813.HK) shares. According to the information shown in the disclosure of interests of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Mr. Hui Wing Mau, the Chairman and Executive Director of Shimao Group, added 1 million shares of the Company at an average price of HK$19.10 with total consideration of HK$19.10 million on June 30. In order to effectively protect the rights and interests of investors, since the beginning of this year to June 30, Mr. Hui Wing Mau has accumulatively added 6.3625 million shares of the Company, with total consideration of approximately HK$133 million, demonstrating his strong confidence in the long-termquality development of Shimao Group in the future.