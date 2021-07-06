Log in
Shimao : 2021 June Investor's Newsletter

07/06/2021
Investor's Newsletter for June 2021

(July 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for June 2021.

From January to June

Contracted sales

Y-o-Y

Contracted sold area

Y-o-Y

(RMB billion)

change

(sq. m.)

change

2021

152.795

+38.3%

8,609,888

+36.7%

2020

110.475

6,297,883

In June 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB31.00 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,740,373 sq. m., representing a year-on-year increase of 2.6% and 1.4% respectively. The average selling price for June was RMB17,813 per sq. m..

The aggregated contracted sales from January to June 2021 amounted to RMB152.795 billion and the aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 8,609,888 sq. m., representing a year-on-year increase of 38.3% and 36.7% respectively. The average selling price for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB17,746 per sq. m..

News in brief:

  1. Mr. Hui Wing Mau was invited to participate in the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China. At 8 am on July 1, the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"), the President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group, was honored to have been invited to attend the celebration and witnessed this great historical moment at the Tiananmen Tower. During his visit to Beijing, Mr. Hui Wing Mau was also invited to watch the art performance, "The Great Journey", in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, reviewing the glorious century-longhistory of the Communist Party of China and jointly wished the great Party to lead the Chinese people to enter a new journey and march forward a new era.

2. Major shareholders continuously added their holdings of Shimao Group (813.HK) shares. According to the information shown in the disclosure of interests of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Mr. Hui Wing Mau, the Chairman and Executive Director of Shimao Group, added 1 million shares of the Company at an average price of HK$19.10 with total consideration of HK$19.10 million on June 30. In order to effectively protect the rights and interests of investors, since the beginning of this year to June 30, Mr. Hui Wing Mau has accumulatively added 6.3625 million shares of the Company, with total consideration of approximately HK$133 million, demonstrating his strong confidence in the long-termquality development of Shimao Group in the future.

  1. Shimao Services (873.HK) officially announced the share award scheme. On June 28, Shimao Services officially announced its share award scheme. Shimao Services will set up a dedicated trust,

entrusting the Trustee to purchase the shares of Shimao Services from the market. The Board will determine the number of shares to be awarded each year based on the annual performance of selected employees. When all vesting conditions have been satisfied, the Trustee will transfer the relevant vested shares to the selected employees. The share award scheme of Shimao Services has extensive coverage with long duration, demonstrating the characteristics of Shimao. The launch of share award scheme can enhance the employees' confidence in the development of Shimao Services and motivate employees to continuously contribute to the future operation and development of the company. The scheme is also applicable to outstanding new employees, thus facilitating the company to further attract suitable talents.

  1. Mr. Hui Wing Mau led delegation of the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs to visit Fujian. On June 1, Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of CPPCC, President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shimao Group, led a delegation of more than 60 people from China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs to visit Fujian. The delegation will explore and promote cooperation between overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and key industrial projects of Fujian Province, strive to promote a batch of emerging industry projects to be connected and signed.
  2. Shimao's new user brand "Property Owners Companion Program" was officially released. On June
    9, Shimao's new user brand "Property Owners Companion Program" was officially released. Based on the insight of contemporary companionship driven by value recognition, Shimao puts products at the core and customers first, and has refined the value chain of "product-life-user-emotion", using "humanities, health, vision, intelligence, and friendship" as five keys to correspondingly open the five doors to longing for life, unlocking the inner needs of users from different dimensions and levels in an all-round way.

-End-

*All the above figures are unaudited and meant for reference only, and are not intended, nor should be construed, to be an investment advice. Investors should exercise caution when interpreting these data.

Shimao's Project at A Glance - Photo of Gate of Chong Qing

Please scan the QR code of online sales center on the right for more photos and information of projects under sales:

For more info about Shimao Group, please visit our websites: www.shimaogroup.com or www.shimaogroup.hk

For enquiries, please contact Shimao IR Team

IR Head: Andy Li, ACG, ACS <_yijun_li40_shimaogroup.com>Senior IR Manager: Fu Xiaochuan <_xiaochuan_fu40_shimaogroup.com>Sandy Lau <_lau.sandy40_shimaogroup.com.hk>

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 04:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
