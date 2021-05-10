Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the four months ended 30 April 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the four months ended 30 April 2021 as follows:

For the four Contracted sales Year-on-year Contracted sold area Year-on-year months ended (RMB million) change (sq.m.) change 30 April 2021 92,742 +59% 5,239,470 +58% 2020 58,258 3,322,028

In April 2021, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB25.22 billion (April 2020: RMB21.23 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,417,329 sq.m. (April 2020: 1,212,630 sq.m.). The average selling price for April 2021 was RMB17,796 per sq.m..

The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the four months ended 30 April 2021 amounted to approximately RMB92.74 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 5,239,470 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 59% and 58% respectively. The average selling price for the four months ended 30 April 2021 was RMB17,701 per sq.m..