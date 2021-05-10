Shimao : Unaudited Operating Statistics for the four months ended 30 April 2021
05/10/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 813)
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS
FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the four months ended 30 April 2021 as follows:
For the four
Contracted sales
Year-on-year
Contracted sold area
Year-on-year
months ended
(RMB million)
change
(sq.m.)
change
30 April
2021
92,742
+59%
5,239,470
+58%
2020
58,258
3,322,028
In April 2021, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB25.22 billion (April 2020: RMB21.23 billion) and the Group's contracted sold area amounted to 1,417,329 sq.m. (April 2020: 1,212,630 sq.m.). The average selling price for April 2021 was RMB17,796 per sq.m..
The Group's aggregated contracted sales for the four months ended 30 April 2021 amounted to approximately RMB92.74 billion and the Group's aggregated contracted sold area amounted to 5,239,470 sq.m., recording year-on-year increase of 59% and 58% respectively. The average selling price for the four months ended 30 April 2021 was RMB17,701 per sq.m..
- 1 -
The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.
On behalf of the Board
Shimao Group Holdings Limited
Hui Wing Mau
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Lu Yi; one Non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Ye Mingjie; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.
Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:23:08 UTC.