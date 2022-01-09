Log in
Tech-focussed STAR market lifts China shares; Hong Kong gains

01/09/2022
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Monday, led by Shanghai's tech focussed STAR Market amid reform expectations, while Hong Kong shares gained on sustained rebound in technology shares.

** China's bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,839.22 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,588.40.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2%.

** Shanghai's STAR rose 1.3% from near eight-month lows, after China's securities regulator said it would pilot market-making on the Nasdaq-style market, in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index is set to rise for the third consecutive session, up nearly 2% by the lunch break.

** The index has gained more than 7% from record lows hit last Thursday, as some investors think the sell-off in Chinese tech shares - fuelled by concerns of Beijing's crackdown - is overdone.

** Shares in China Life Insurance Co fell nearly 2% in both China and Hong Kong, after Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Saturday that it had placed China Life's Chairman Wang Bin under investigation.

** Citi analysts said the news could "cast a shadow" over China Life's share price, as "investors may have concerns over the insurer's corporate governance as well as potential business disruptions brought by the Chairman change".

** Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings jumped.

** Shimao Group has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

** Shares of rival Longfor Group Holdings also rose sharply, after the developer proposed to spin off and separately list its unit Longfor Intelligent Living Ltd. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.16% 30.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 2.28% 13.46 End-of-day quote.4.18%
HANG SENG 1.84% 23474.25 Real-time Quote.0.33%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.69% 40.05 End-of-day quote.9.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.96% 14935.901709 Real-time Quote.-4.53%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.43% 4.7 End-of-day quote.-7.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 24 554 M 24 554 M
Net income 2021 12 706 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
Net Debt 2021 88 925 M 13 952 M 13 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,06x
Yield 2021 30,7%
Capitalization 14 583 M 2 287 M 2 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,84 CNY
Average target price 14,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 281%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.84%2 287
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.53%34 966
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.37%33 101
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.13%31 195
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED20.26%31 157
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.33%30 313