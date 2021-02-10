Log in
SHIMAO PROPERTY : 2021 January Investor's Newsletter
PU
02/08SHIMAO PROPERTY : Total Property Sales Surge 96% in January
MT
02/02China shares rise as virus cases drop, auto stocks rally
RE
Shimao Property : 2021 January Investor's Newsletter

02/10/2021 | 02:35am EST
Investor's Newsletter for January 2021

(February 5, 2021) Shimao Group Holdings Limited ("Shimao Group" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries, together the "Group", stock code: 813.HK) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics for

January 2021.

For January

Contracted sales

(RMB billion)

Y-o-Y change

Contracted sold area

(sq. m.)

Y-o-Y change

2021

20.017

+96.2%

1,133,911

+93.6%

2020

10.204

585,572

In January 2021, the Group's contracted sales was RMB20.017 billion, the contracted sold area was 1,133,911 sq.m., representing year-on-year increases of 96.2% and 93.6% respectively. The average selling price for January was RMB17,653 per sq.m..

Benefiting from the improved epidemic situation, coupled with multi-dimensional marketing strategies and core product types, the Group's contracted sales in January increased significantly by 96.2% year-on-year.

News in brief:

  • 1. Shimao successfully issued a 10-year USD872 million senior notes with a coupon rate of 3.45%.

    On January 5, Shimao Group announced that it successfully issued USD872 million senior notes due in 2031 with a coupon rate of 3.45%. The USD senior notes marked a new record of the lowest interest rate of Shimao's offshore bonds, which fully reflected the characteristics of a leading enterprise with abundant funding channels and low funding cost. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the notes to refinance offshore medium- to long-term debts due within one year. On January 4, Fitch has assigned the proposed notes an investment grade rating of "BBB-". The notes was well-received by the market, with total orders exceeding USD6.6 billion and being over-subscribed by more than 7.5 times, which once again affirmed the advantages of Shimao's steady development and the recognition by financial institutions and investors.

  • 2. Shimao Maritime Silk Road Museum was officially opened. On January 20, "Sailing from the Silk Road,

    Weaving Dreams with Culture", the opening ceremony of Fujian Shimao Maritime Silk Road Museum was successfully held in Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian. The project aims to set a model for the collaboration between the state-owned museums and non-state-owned museums, and also set a new starting point for

    Shimao's development in the global cultural field under "One Belt One Road". The museum was officially opened on the next day. In the future, with the rise of this cultural landmark at the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian will have a new cultural tourist attraction, and Shimao will also open a new chapter in cultural empowerment.

  • 3. Shimao Projects in different locations entered the peak-selling season. On January 25, in response

    to the policy of staying local during the Chinese New Year, Shimao launched the new year's house purchasing theme of "Hometown is where your home is", and officially kicked-off a 16-day non-stop livestreaming, "World of Ox", interacting with the whole country and covering all networks, started the first marketing and sales campaign in 2021. For this livestreaming, Shimao selected a number of top-selling

products and launched for sales under designated themes in a three-stage gradual arrangement. Shimao cooperated with dozens of platforms such as Tmall, JD.com, Anjuke, Leju, etc., to do this first cross-platform mega livestreaming and aggressively achieved greater performance in the first wave of peak-selling season of Chinese New Year.

-End-

*All the above figures are unaudited and meant for reference only, and are not intended, nor should be construed, to be an investment advice. Investors should exercise caution when interpreting these data.

For more info about Shimao Group, please visit our websites:www.shimaogroup.comor www.shimaogroup.hk

For enquiries, please contact Shimao IR Team

IR Head: Andy Li, ACG, ACS <yijun_li@shimaogroup.com>

Senior IR Manager: Fu Xiaochuan <xiaochuan_fu@shimaogroup.com>

Sandy Lau <lau.sandy@shimaogroup.com.hk>

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
