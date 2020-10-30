Shimao Property : Proposed Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited on the Main Board of HKEx - Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited and Commencement of Dealings in Shares

INTRODUCTION
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 June 2020, 6 October 2020, 9 October 2020, 11 October 2020, 18 October 2020, 20 October 2020 and 29 October 2020 in relation to the Proposed Spin-off. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
LISTING OF SHIMAO SERVICES AND COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHIMAO SERVICES SHARES
The Stock Exchange has granted approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.
Following the completion of the Global Offering (including the Preferential Offering),
-
listing of Shimao Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange took place on 30 October 2020; and (ii) dealings in the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange commenced at 9:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020. The Shimao Services Shares are traded in board lots of 1,000 Shimao Services Shares each and the stock code is 873.
Upon completion of the Global Offering (including the Preferential Offering), the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, indirectly controls in aggregate approximately 66.5% of the total issued share capital of Shimao Services.
