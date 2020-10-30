Log in
Shimao Property : Proposed Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited on the Main Board of HKEx - Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited and Commencement of Dealings in Shares

10/30/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

LISTING OF SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED AND

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHIMAO SERVICES SHARES

The Board announces that following the completion of the Global Offering, listing of Shimao Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange took place on 30 October 2020 and dealings in the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange commenced at 9:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020.

INTRODUCTION

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 June 2020, 6 October 2020, 9 October 2020, 11 October 2020, 18 October 2020, 20 October 2020 and 29 October 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Proposed Spin-off. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

LISTING OF SHIMAO SERVICES AND COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHIMAO SERVICES SHARES

The Stock Exchange has granted approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Following the completion of the Global Offering (including the Preferential Offering),

  1. listing of Shimao Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange took place on 30 October 2020; and (ii) dealings in the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange commenced at 9:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020. The Shimao Services Shares are traded in board lots of 1,000 Shimao Services Shares each and the stock code is 873.

Upon completion of the Global Offering (including the Preferential Offering), the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, indirectly controls in aggregate approximately 66.5% of the total issued share capital of Shimao Services.

On behalf of the Board

Shimao Group Holdings Limited

Hui Wing Mau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 October 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Wing Mau (Chairman), Mr. Hui Sai Tan, Jason (Vice Chairman and President), Ms. Tang Fei and Mr. Lu Yi; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Lyu Hong Bing and Mr. Lam Ching Kam.

Disclaimer

Shimao Property Holdings Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:24:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 142 B 21 239 M 21 239 M
Net income 2020 12 997 M 1 943 M 1 943 M
Net Debt 2020 77 134 M 11 532 M 11 532 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,45x
Yield 2020 6,30%
Capitalization 84 486 M 12 581 M 12 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 26 136
Free-Float 34,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 36,44 CNY
Last Close Price 23,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.61%12 404
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.44%36 084
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.07%31 675
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.53%29 306
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.60%27 959
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.74%26 970
