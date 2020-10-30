Shimao Property : Proposed Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited on the Main Board of HKEx - Listing of Shimao Services Holdings Limited and Commencement of Dealings in Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 813)

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

LISTING OF SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED AND

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHIMAO SERVICES SHARES

The Board announces that following the completion of the Global Offering, listing of Shimao Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange took place on 30 October 2020 and dealings in the Shimao Services Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange commenced at 9:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020.