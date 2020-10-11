Log in
Shimao Services Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO

10/11/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

A unit of property developer Shimao Group Holdings has filed a draft prospectus for a listing in Hong Kong, the latest Chinese firm keen to test the hot equity fund raising market in the city.

Shimao Services Holdings Ltd. has appointed Morgan Stanley and CICC International as joint sponsors for the initial public offering, a draft IPO prospectus filed to the Hong Kong Exchange late Sunday showed.

The prospectus didn't disclose the size of the offering nor the timing.

Hong Kong's IPO market has been active in recent months, drawing several Chinese companies involved in businesses ranging from pharmaceuticals to property to tobacco.

Shimao Services is a property management services company. For the six months ended June, the company's total revenue rose 85% from a year earlier to 1.56 billion yuan ($233 million), the draft prospectus showed.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-20 1955ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.35% 48.83 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.55% 31.85 End-of-day quote.5.46%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.73237 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 141 B 21 080 M 21 080 M
Net income 2020 13 089 M 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net Debt 2020 80 779 M 12 069 M 12 069 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 97 214 M 14 524 M 14 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 26 136
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,73 CNY
Last Close Price 27,51 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED5.46%14 524
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.44%36 833
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.27%33 999
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.96%33 216
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.74%28 709
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-34.43%28 130
