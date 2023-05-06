Shimizu : Review of Materiality Issue

Shimizu engages in business activities with a strong awareness of social and environmental sustainability.

Ever since the establishment of ESG topics and key ESG management indicators, we have pursued business activities strategically to realize a sustainable future. In May 2022, we specified new materiality issues considering recent social trends.

We aim to achieve SHIMZ VISION 2030, our new long-term vision, and our Mid-Term Management Plan <2019-2023> while also enhancing corporate value and contributing to achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by implementation of these materiality.

Process for Assessing Materiality

To assess materiality, we formed a cross-departmental working group and also consulted external expert opinions.

STEP 1: Identify social issues

The working group referenced the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ISO 26000, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and other international standards in identifying social issues.

STEP 2: Consider social issues to identify materiality The identified social issues were considered importance from two perspectives, "impact on society" and "impact for our company".

Identifying materiality by matching to our long-term vision, mid-term management plan, analyzing the risks and opportunities of each issue and considering the continuity with the present key ESG management indicators.

The materiality identified were organized into seven categories.

STEP 3: Consider main measures and indicators

The working group considered the main measures and indicators for the identified materiality.

Indicators with established targets are "key management indicator" and ones managed by measurements are "key metrics".

STEP 4: Specify materiality

After the SDGs and ESG Promotion Committee (chaired by the President) engaged in a series of deliberations, the final deliberations took place in a Corporate Management Meeting, and the materiality was specified.