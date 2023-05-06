Advanced search
    1803   JP3358800005

SHIMIZU CORPORATION

(1803)
05/06 Shimizu : Review of Materiality Issue
04/26 Shimizu Corporation Revises Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
04/26 Shimizu Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 32,000,000 shares, representing 4.32% for ¥20,000 million.
Shimizu : Review of Materiality Issue

05/06/2023
Shimizu engages in business activities with a strong awareness of social and environmental sustainability.
Ever since the establishment of ESG topics and key ESG management indicators, we have pursued business activities strategically to realize a sustainable future. In May 2022, we specified new materiality issues considering recent social trends.
We aim to achieve SHIMZ VISION 2030, our new long-term vision, and our Mid-Term Management Plan <2019-2023> while also enhancing corporate value and contributing to achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by implementation of these materiality.

Process for Assessing Materiality

To assess materiality, we formed a cross-departmental working group and also consulted external expert opinions.

STEP 1: Identify social issues

The working group referenced the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ISO 26000, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and other international standards in identifying social issues.

STEP 2: Consider social issues to identify materiality

The identified social issues were considered importance from two perspectives, "impact on society" and "impact for our company".
Identifying materiality by matching to our long-term vision, mid-term management plan, analyzing the risks and opportunities of each issue and considering the continuity with the present key ESG management indicators.
The materiality identified were organized into seven categories.

STEP 3: Consider main measures and indicators

The working group considered the main measures and indicators for the identified materiality.
Indicators with established targets are "key management indicator" and ones managed by measurements are "key metrics".

STEP 4: Specify materiality

After the SDGs and ESG Promotion Committee (chaired by the President) engaged in a series of deliberations, the final deliberations took place in a Corporate Management Meeting, and the materiality was specified.

Main Measures and Indicators

1. Realizing a resilient society where everyone can feel safe and secure

With the heightened risk of natural disasters such as earthquakes, super- typhoons, torrential rains, there is an ever-increasing need to protect lives and businesses. Shimizu will contribute to the realization of a resilient society where everyone can feel safe and secure by building resilient buildings and infrastructure.

2. Realizing an inclusive society where all people can live together in comfort and health

With rapid changes such as aging, population decline and urbanization, the future requires a society where anyone can live safely and comfortably. Shimizu will contribute to the realization of an inclusive society by building facilities and developing communities that are people-friendly.

3. Realizing a sustainable society where future generations can inherit a well-cared for environment

As global warming, deforestation, ocean pollution, and other environmental problems become more serious, we must increase efforts to leave behind a bountiful earth for the next generation. Shimizu will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through corporate activities that target reduction of negative environmental impacts.

4. Promoting a sincere approach to (superb craftsmanship)

Shimizu will continue to maintain high aspirations for and practice the sincere we have cultivated since the Company was founded, even in modern times where rapid technological advancements, the advent of a digital society, and other dynamic environmental changes are occurring.

5. Creating of new technologies and value that is ahead of the times

Shimizu will continue to pursue technological development aimed at realizing a sustainable society. With our spirit of innovation inherited from our founder to build a base for technological development and galvanize open innovation by working with diverse partners.

6. Developing human resources responsible for the next generation and pursuing of job satisfaction

Society is undergoing major transformations such as digitalization and globalization. Shimizu will welcome talent of diverse individuality and values to generate innovations. We will secure and develop personnel who will perform in the next generation and will create a workplace environment that accommodates diverse, flexible workstyles and provides a sense of job satisfaction. We will also work to establish a corporate culture that respects human rights.

7. Building a business base on the foundation of "The Analects and the Abacus"

All officers and employees will continue to base their actions on high ethical standards and focus on compliance management based on our corporate credo, The Analects and the Abacus to achieve sustained growth and enhance corporate value over the medium and long term.

Disclaimer

Shimizu Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
