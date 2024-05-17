Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2024, Shimmick disclosed that it was unable to timely file its Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2024 “as a result of ongoing negotiations with the lender under the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility Agreement” and that the Company is “no longer in compliance with the leverage covenant set forth in the Revolving Credit Facility.” As a result, the Company admitted that “the lender has the right to declare all amounts outstanding immediately due and payable and terminate all commitments to extend further credit under the Revolving Credit Facility.”

On this news, Shimmick’s stock price fell $1.24, or 34.1%, to close at $2.40 per share on May 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

