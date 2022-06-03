Shimojima : [Delayed}Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31,2022(Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
May 11, 2022
Company name:
Shimojima Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
7482
URL
http://www.shimojima.co.jp/
Representative:
Representative Director, President
Yoshihiko Kasai
Inquiries:
Managing Director, Administration
Masayuki Shimojima
TEL 03-3862-8626
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 23, 2022
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 28, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 24, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
48,063
2.0
44
(83.9)
380
(31.1)
86
-
Year ended March 31, 2021
47,100
(2.4)
275
(45.5)
552
(24.6)
(331)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
3.70
-
0.3
1.0
0.1
Year ended March 31, 2021
(14.27)
-
(1.0)
1.4
0.6
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
37,756
31,622
83.6
1,356.41
As of March 31, 2021
38,293
32,225
84.0
1,383.39
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
430
(1,376)
(647)
5,848
Year ended March 31, 2021
1,103
(407)
(404)
7,441
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
511
(154.2)
1.6
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
512
594.6
1.6
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
128.0
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
23,900
6.6
(250)
-
(180)
-
(100)
-
(4.30)
September 30, 2022
Full year
50,700
5.5
360
713.2
670
76.2
400
364.9
17.19
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2022
24,257,826
shares
As of March 31, 2021
24,257,826
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
986,691
shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,000,884
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2022
23,266,752
shares
Year ended March 31, 2021
23,255,476
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,629
6,035
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,872
6,293
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
757
807
Merchandise and finished goods
4,908
5,019
Raw materials and supplies
489
494
Other
460
516
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14)
(12)
Total current assets
20,105
19,154
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
11,094
10,990
Accumulated depreciation
(7,022)
(7,001)
Accumulated impairment
(116)
(122)
Buildings and structures, net
3,956
3,866
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
3,531
3,579
Accumulated depreciation
(2,816)
(2,842)
Accumulated impairment
(312)
(312)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
402
424
Land
7,762
7,762
Leased assets
2,040
2,074
Accumulated depreciation
(980)
(1,050)
Accumulated impairment
(691)
(691)
Leased assets, net
369
332
Other
883
984
Accumulated depreciation
(744)
(759)
Accumulated impairment
(26)
(31)
Other, net
113
192
Total property, plant and equipment
12,603
12,578
Intangible assets
Goodwill
254
653
Leased assets
38
31
Other
1,077
1,147
Total intangible assets
1,370
1,831
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
741
558
Long-term loans receivable
344
337
Deferred tax assets
657
730
Insurance funds
2,131
2,251
Other
434
401
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(95)
(87)
Total investments and other assets
4,214
4,191
Total non-current assets
18,188
18,601
Total assets
38,293
37,756
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,699
2,915
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2
6
Lease liabilities
129
126
Income taxes payable
78
141
Contract liabilities
-
46
Provision for bonuses
336
333
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
21
23
Other
1,527
1,283
Total current liabilities
4,795
4,876
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
77
122
Lease liabilities
406
345
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
277
277
Retirement benefit liability
232
315
Asset retirement obligations
39
38
Other
239
158
Total non-current liabilities
1,272
1,257
Total liabilities
6,067
6,134
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,405
1,405
Capital surplus
1,304
1,304
Retained earnings
36,255
35,802
Treasury shares
(1,114)
(1,098)
Total shareholders' equity
37,850
37,413
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
437
310
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
55
35
Revaluation reserve for land
(6,195)
(6,195)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
25
1
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(5,677)
(5,847)
Non-controlling interests
52
57
Total net assets
32,225
31,622
Total liabilities and net assets
38,293
37,756
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Net sales
47,100
48,063
Cost of sales
32,038
33,091
Gross profit
15,061
14,971
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,786
14,927
Operating profit
275
44
Non-operating income
Interest income
5
2
Dividend income
5
5
Rental income
95
197
Purchase discounts
21
22
Foreign exchange gains
11
-
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
28
8
Insurance return
43
34
Other
130
145
Total non-operating income
343
415
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
0
Sales discounts
2
2
Foreign exchange losses
-
50
Other
63
26
Total non-operating expenses
66
79
Ordinary profit
552
380
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
155
-
Surrender value of insurance policies
37
7
Total extraordinary income
193
7
Extraordinary losses
Impairment losses
1,106
19
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
7
-
Dismantlement expenses
-
109
Total extraordinary losses
1,114
128
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(369)
259
Income taxes - current
255
153
Income taxes - deferred
(229)
14
Total income taxes
26
168
Profit (loss)
(395)
91
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(64)
5
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(331)
86
5
