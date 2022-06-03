Log in
    7482   JP3359500000

SHIMOJIMA CO., LTD.

(7482)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/03 02:00:00 am EDT
949.00 JPY   -0.73%
Shimojima : [Delayed}Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31,2022(Japanese GAAP)

06/03/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

May 11, 2022

Company name:

Shimojima Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7482

URL http://www.shimojima.co.jp/

Representative:

Representative Director, President

Yoshihiko Kasai

Inquiries:

Managing Director, Administration

Masayuki Shimojima

TEL 03-3862-8626

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 23, 2022

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 28, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 24, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

48,063

2.0

44

(83.9)

380

(31.1)

86

-

Year ended March 31, 2021

47,100

(2.4)

275

(45.5)

552

(24.6)

(331)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

3.70

-

0.3

1.0

0.1

Year ended March 31, 2021

(14.27)

-

(1.0)

1.4

0.6

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

37,756

31,622

83.6

1,356.41

As of March 31, 2021

38,293

32,225

84.0

1,383.39

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

430

(1,376)

(647)

5,848

Year ended March 31, 2021

1,103

(407)

(404)

7,441

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

511

(154.2)

1.6

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

512

594.6

1.6

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

128.0

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

23,900

6.6

(250)

-

(180)

-

(100)

-

(4.30)

September 30, 2022

Full year

50,700

5.5

360

713.2

670

76.2

400

364.9

17.19

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2022

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022

24,257,826

shares

As of March 31, 2021

24,257,826

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

986,691

shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,000,884

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2022

23,266,752

shares

Year ended March 31, 2021

23,255,476

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,629

6,035

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,872

6,293

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

757

807

Merchandise and finished goods

4,908

5,019

Raw materials and supplies

489

494

Other

460

516

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14)

(12)

Total current assets

20,105

19,154

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

11,094

10,990

Accumulated depreciation

(7,022)

(7,001)

Accumulated impairment

(116)

(122)

Buildings and structures, net

3,956

3,866

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

3,531

3,579

Accumulated depreciation

(2,816)

(2,842)

Accumulated impairment

(312)

(312)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

402

424

Land

7,762

7,762

Leased assets

2,040

2,074

Accumulated depreciation

(980)

(1,050)

Accumulated impairment

(691)

(691)

Leased assets, net

369

332

Other

883

984

Accumulated depreciation

(744)

(759)

Accumulated impairment

(26)

(31)

Other, net

113

192

Total property, plant and equipment

12,603

12,578

Intangible assets

Goodwill

254

653

Leased assets

38

31

Other

1,077

1,147

Total intangible assets

1,370

1,831

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

741

558

Long-term loans receivable

344

337

Deferred tax assets

657

730

Insurance funds

2,131

2,251

Other

434

401

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(95)

(87)

Total investments and other assets

4,214

4,191

Total non-current assets

18,188

18,601

Total assets

38,293

37,756

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,699

2,915

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2

6

Lease liabilities

129

126

Income taxes payable

78

141

Contract liabilities

-

46

Provision for bonuses

336

333

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

21

23

Other

1,527

1,283

Total current liabilities

4,795

4,876

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

77

122

Lease liabilities

406

345

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

277

277

Retirement benefit liability

232

315

Asset retirement obligations

39

38

Other

239

158

Total non-current liabilities

1,272

1,257

Total liabilities

6,067

6,134

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,405

1,405

Capital surplus

1,304

1,304

Retained earnings

36,255

35,802

Treasury shares

(1,114)

(1,098)

Total shareholders' equity

37,850

37,413

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

437

310

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

55

35

Revaluation reserve for land

(6,195)

(6,195)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

25

1

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,677)

(5,847)

Non-controlling interests

52

57

Total net assets

32,225

31,622

Total liabilities and net assets

38,293

37,756

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Net sales

47,100

48,063

Cost of sales

32,038

33,091

Gross profit

15,061

14,971

Selling, general and administrative expenses

14,786

14,927

Operating profit

275

44

Non-operating income

Interest income

5

2

Dividend income

5

5

Rental income

95

197

Purchase discounts

21

22

Foreign exchange gains

11

-

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

28

8

Insurance return

43

34

Other

130

145

Total non-operating income

343

415

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Sales discounts

2

2

Foreign exchange losses

-

50

Other

63

26

Total non-operating expenses

66

79

Ordinary profit

552

380

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

155

-

Surrender value of insurance policies

37

7

Total extraordinary income

193

7

Extraordinary losses

Impairment losses

1,106

19

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

7

-

Dismantlement expenses

-

109

Total extraordinary losses

1,114

128

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(369)

259

Income taxes - current

255

153

Income taxes - deferred

(229)

14

Total income taxes

26

168

Profit (loss)

(395)

91

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(64)

5

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(331)

86

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimojima Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 063 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 86,0 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net cash 2022 5 436 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 256x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 22 247 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart SHIMOJIMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shimojima Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMOJIMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wako Shimojima Managing Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Masayuki Shimojima Manager-Business Administration
Tsutomu Umeno Independent Outside Director
Takeyuki Iwasaki Independent Outside Director
Komei Shimojima Director & Manager-Computer Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMOJIMA CO., LTD.-14.49%171
BALL CORPORATION-24.68%23 188
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-18.04%14 504
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.25%13 021
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-7.74%9 301
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-9.63%8 708