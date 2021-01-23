Log in
GlobalWafers further raises bid for Siltronic to 4.35 billion euros

01/23/2021 | 09:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A scientist presents a silicon wafer during a media presentation in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

BERLIN (Reuters) - Taiwan's Globalwafers further raised its offer for Germany's Siltronic by 150 million euros ($183 million) on Saturday as it tries to win over the target's shareholders to its bid to create a leading player in the global silicon wafer industry.

The sweetened offer, which values Siltronic at 4.35 billion euros, came just a day after Globalwafers previously increased its offer, which would create the world's second-largest player in the 300 millimeter wafers market behind Japan's Shin-Etsu.

The proposal has been in jeopardy after hardly any shareholders, besides Siltronic's former parent company Wacker Chemie which has 30.8%, accepted it.

GlobalWafers said it would increase the all-cash bid to 145 euros per share, 16% more than its original offer of 125 euros, having on Friday hiked its bid for the Munich-based rival by 450 million euros or 140 euros per share.

GlobalWafers Chief Executive Doris Hsu said the revised terms were its final offer and that the offer reflected a fair price for all shareholders.

Siltronic shareholders have until Jan. 27 to tender their shares in favour of the deal, which is subject to an acceptance threshold of 65%. Siltronic's management supports the deal.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Douglas Busvine; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. 9.98% 716 End-of-day quote.1.13%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 0.73% 19320 End-of-day quote.7.10%
SILTRONIC 3.71% 145.2 Delayed Quote.13.35%
WACKER CHEMIE AG 0.25% 121.15 Delayed Quote.3.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 483 B 14 288 M 14 288 M
Net income 2021 302 B 2 911 M 2 911 M
Net cash 2021 1 074 B 10 348 M 10 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 8 022 B 77 294 M 77 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 783
Free-Float 97,8%
