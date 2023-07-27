Business Segment Overview

Infrastructure Materials

As for PVC, the signs of a global economic recession appeared in the market but bottomed out at the end of 2022. On the other hand, the caustic soda market remained firm but began to weaken after the turn of the year.

Consequently, segment sales rose 52.6% (¥450,910 million) compared to the previous fiscal year, amounting to ¥1,308,099 million. Segment operating income was ¥541,344 million, up 70.3% (¥223,552 million) year on year.

Electronics Materials

The semiconductor market had entered an adjustment phase since the autumn of last year, and a similar situation remained at the end of the year, but the semiconductor materials as a whole were supported by the performance in the first half of the year. Rare earth magnets were also affected by the semiconductor shortages in customer production and the adjustments in data center investment, but the shipments to other markets made up for it.

Consequently, segment sales increased to ¥875,646 million, up 23.5% (¥166,667 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥301,400 million, up 23.1% (¥56,622 million) year on year.

Functional Materials

Although some product groups were affected by the inventory adjustment and slowdown in the market, we made up for it with the shipment of highly functional product groups and worked to maintain profitability.

Segment sales consequently increased to ¥493,386 million, up 24.7% (¥97,760 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income was ¥130,608 million, grew 37.8% (¥35,834 million) year on year.

Processing & Specialized Services

The sales of semiconductor wafer-related containers were strong mainly for 300 mm wafer use, and the sales of input devices for automobiles increased. The sales of PVC-related products such as PVC wrapping films for food packaging and construction materials increased due to the permeation of revised prices.

As a result, segment sales increased to ¥131,691 million, up 16.9% (¥19,059 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥26,365 million, up 26.1% (¥5,455 million) year on year.