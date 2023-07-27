Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Annual Report 2023
Financial Section
Ten-Year Summary
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2014 through 2023
Millions of yen
2014
2015
2016
2017
For the year:
Net sales
¥1,165,819
¥1,255,543
¥1,279,807
¥1,237,405
Cost of sales
873,879
940,399
930,019
868,404
Selling, general and administrative expenses
118,130
129,814
141,262
130,383
Operating income
173,809
185,329
208,525
238,617
Ordinary income
180,605
198,025
220,005
242,133
Net income attributable to owners of parent
113,617
128,606
148,840
175,912
Capital expenditures
83,155
109,903
134,753
145,647
R&D costs
43,546
47,165
53,165
49,020
Depreciation and amortization
91,445
96,918
100,466
93,087
At year-end:
Total assets
¥2,198,912
¥2,452,306
¥2,510,085
¥2,655,636
Working capital (Current assets - Current liabilities)
981,667
1,100,999
1,170,679
1,232,607
Common stock
119,419
119,419
119,419
119,419
Net assets
1,822,135
2,012,711
2,080,465
2,190,082
Interest-bearing debt
15,638
14,328
13,470
14,642
Per share (Yen and U.S. dollars):
Net income per share-basic
¥53.44
¥60.41
¥69.89
¥82.57
Net income per share-fully diluted (Note 2)
53.41
60.40
69.88
82.57
Cash dividends
100.00
100.00
110.00
120.00
Payout ratio (%)
37.4
33.1
31.5
29.1
Net assets
833.06
920.56
952.30
1,000.43
General:
Operating income to net sales ratio (%)
14.9
14.8
16.3
19.3
Net income attributable to owners of parent
9.7
10.2
11.6
14.2
to net sales ratio (%)
ROIC (%)
9.4
9.9
11.4
14.0
ROE (%)
6.8
6.9
7.5
8.5
ROA (%)
8.8
8.5
8.9
9.4
Equity ratio (%)
80.6
79.9
80.8
80.3
PBR (times)
1.4
1.7
1.2
1.9
PER (times)
22.1
26.0
16.7
23.4
Number of employees
17,892
18,276
18,407
19,206
Number of shares issued (Thousands)
432,106
432,106
432,106
432,106
Notes: 1. The U.S. dollar amounts represent conversion of yen, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥134 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange on March 31, 2023.
- The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards were applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the main management indicators, etc., from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are those after application of said Accounting Standard, etc.
- The Company enacted a five-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of April 1, 2023. "Number of shares issued" shows the number of shares before the stock split, while "Net income per share-basic", "Net income per share-fully diluted" and "Net assets per share" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014, based on "Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share".
- As the record date was prior to the stock split date (April 1, 2023), "Cash dividends per share" is based on the shares before the stock split.
1
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S.
dollars (Note 3)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023
¥1,441,432
¥1,594,036
¥1,543,525
¥1,496,906
¥2,074,428
¥2,808,824
$20,961,378
963,008
1,039,979
987,782
953,203
1,206,425
1,594,717
11,900,873
141,601
150,352
149,702
151,489
191,680
215,905
1,611,232
336,822
403,705
406,041
392,213
676,322
998,202
7,449,272
340,308
415,311
418,242
405,101
694,434
1,020,211
7,613,517
266,235
309,125
314,027
293,732
500,117
708,238
5,285,359
176,283
240,618
265,018
228,801
213,918
318,046
2,373,482
51,768
56,436
48,536
51,264
62,455
67,201
501,500
112,016
137,570
131,172
143,807
168,788
213,632
1,594,275
¥2,903,137
¥3,038,717
¥3,230,485
¥3,380,615
¥4,053,412
¥4,730,394
$35,301,451
1,324,495
1,358,614
1,446,724
1,551,662
1,960,216
2,355,713
17,579,954
119,419
119,419
119,419
119,419
119,419
119,419
891,191
2,413,025
2,532,556
2,723,141
2,886,625
3,429,208
4,026,209
30,046,336
15,814
14,920
30,383
34,456
38,957
47,097
351,474
¥124.86
¥145.20
¥151.03
¥141.35
¥240.76
¥347.84
$2.596
124.82
145.18
151.00
141.25
240.55
347.61
2.594
140.00
200.00
220.00
250.00
400.00
500.00
3.731
22.4
27.5
29.1
35.4
33.2
28.7
28.7
1,102.40
1,183.09
1,275.59
1,353.94
1,601.45
1,918.37
14.316
23.4
25.3
26.3
26.2
32.6
35.5
35.5
18.5
19.4
20.3
19.6
24.1
25.2
25.2
18.2
21.5
19.4
17.2
27.2
33.6
33.6
11.9
12.8
12.3
10.7
16.3
19.7
19.7
12.2
14.0
13.3
12.3
18.7
23.2
23.2
81.0
81.1
82.1
83.2
82.1
81.8
81.8
2.0
1.6
1.7
2.7
2.3
2.2
2.2
17.6
12.8
14.2
26.3
15.6
12.3
12.3
20,155
21,735
22,783
24,069
24,954
25,717
25,717
432,106
427,606
416,662
416,662
416,662
404,824
404,824
2
Management's Discussion and Analysis
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Overview of the Shin-Etsu Group
Net Sales (Billions of yen)
3,0002,808
Operating Income
(Billions of yen) 1,200
The Shin-Etsu Group (the "Group") comprises Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), 133 subsidiaries, and
2,500
2,074
1,000
998
12 affiliates (as of March 31, 2023). The Group is engaged in the manufacture and sales of PVC and caustic soda as
2,000
1,594 1,544 1,497
800676
the core of the Infrastructure Materials business, the
1,500
1,000
500
0
600
400
200
0
404 406 392
manufacture and sales of semiconductor silicon, rare earth magnets, photoresists, photomask blanks, and synthetic quartz products as the core of the Electronics Materials business, the manufacture and sales of silicones, cellulose derivatives, and silicon metals as the core of the Functional
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
(Billions of yen) 800
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Net Sales by Business Segment
(Billions of yen)
3,000
2,808
Materials business, and the Processing & Specialized Services business which conducts Shin-Etsu Polymer Group business and provides engineering and various other services. The Group conducts business activities including
700
600
500
708
500
2,500
2,000
2,074
1,497
manufacturing and sales through mutual cooperation among all Group companies.
400
300
200
100
0
309 314 294
1,500
1,000
500
0
Consolidated Operating Performance
During the FY2022 (from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), the economic situation took a very different turn in the first and second half of the fiscal year. While the monetary policies aimed at calming inflation put downward pressure
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Total Net Assets (Billions of yen)
5,000
2020 2021 2022 Infrastructure Materials
Electronics Materials
Functional Materials Processing & Specialized Services
Total Assets (Billions of yen)
5,000
4,730
on the economy, the situation developed into a banking crisis in Europe and the United States in March. It has also been pointed out that the banking crisis in Europe and the United States could harm the economy through restrictive lending. Geopolitical issues also continue to cause turbulence in the global economy. Although the economies of emerging countries, mainly in Asia, are being revived, the
4,026
4,000
4,053
headwinds facing the industries and companies are, if
4,000
2,723 2,887
3,429
3,000
2,533
2,000
1,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
3,039 3,2303,381
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
anything, likely to become stronger, not weaker. Under these circumstances, we will maintain close communication with our customers, expedite the development of products that are valuable to them, and continue to provide a reliable supply of products of unwavering quality. We will skillfully overcome headwinds and focus on growing our business performance. We will continue capital investments and R&D activities so as to meet the needs and demands of customers and markets in a timely manner.
Capital Expenditures (Billions of yen)
350
318
300
241
265
250
229
214
200
150
100
50
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Cash Flow* (Billions of yen)
1,000
922
800
669
600
447 445 438
400
200
0
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
* Net cash flow =
Net income attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and amortization
As a result, net sales in FY2022 increased 35.4% (¥734,396 million) compared to the previous fiscal year, amounting to ¥2,808,824 million. Operating income was ¥998,202 million, an increase of 47.6% (¥321,880 million) from the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income increased 46.9% (¥325,777 million) to ¥1,020,211 million over the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥708,238 million, an increase of 41.6% (¥208,121 million) compared with the previous fiscal year.
3
Business Segment Overview
Infrastructure Materials
As for PVC, the signs of a global economic recession appeared in the market but bottomed out at the end of 2022. On the other hand, the caustic soda market remained firm but began to weaken after the turn of the year.
Consequently, segment sales rose 52.6% (¥450,910 million) compared to the previous fiscal year, amounting to ¥1,308,099 million. Segment operating income was ¥541,344 million, up 70.3% (¥223,552 million) year on year.
Electronics Materials
The semiconductor market had entered an adjustment phase since the autumn of last year, and a similar situation remained at the end of the year, but the semiconductor materials as a whole were supported by the performance in the first half of the year. Rare earth magnets were also affected by the semiconductor shortages in customer production and the adjustments in data center investment, but the shipments to other markets made up for it.
Consequently, segment sales increased to ¥875,646 million, up 23.5% (¥166,667 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥301,400 million, up 23.1% (¥56,622 million) year on year.
Functional Materials
Although some product groups were affected by the inventory adjustment and slowdown in the market, we made up for it with the shipment of highly functional product groups and worked to maintain profitability.
Segment sales consequently increased to ¥493,386 million, up 24.7% (¥97,760 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income was ¥130,608 million, grew 37.8% (¥35,834 million) year on year.
Processing & Specialized Services
The sales of semiconductor wafer-related containers were strong mainly for 300 mm wafer use, and the sales of input devices for automobiles increased. The sales of PVC-related products such as PVC wrapping films for food packaging and construction materials increased due to the permeation of revised prices.
As a result, segment sales increased to ¥131,691 million, up 16.9% (¥19,059 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥26,365 million, up 26.1% (¥5,455 million) year on year.
Analysis of Financial Position
At the end of FY2022 (March 31, 2023), total assets increased by ¥676,982 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥4,730,394 million. It was mainly due to increases in cash and time deposits, inventories, and property, plant and equipment.
Total liabilities increased by ¥79,981 million from that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥704,185 million.
Total net assets amounted to ¥4,026,209 million. This was mainly due to net income attributable to owners of parent that reached a record of ¥708,238 million and foreign currency translation adjustments that increased by ¥222,480 million due to yen depreciation, offset by ¥206,788 million for purchases of treasury stock (¥195,497 million was cancelled in FY2022) and a cash dividend payment of ¥195,365 million.
As a result, the equity ratio came to 81.8%, down 0.3 percentage points from its previous level of 82.1%, and net assets per share, calculated after the stock split in accordance with "Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share," increased by ¥316.92 compared with the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,918.37.
Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 33.6%, up 6.4 percentage points from its previous level of 27.2%, and return on equity (ROE) was 19.7%, rose 3.4 percentage points from its previous level of 16.3%. The full-year dividend per share was increased by ¥100 compared to the previous fiscal year, to ¥500 per share.
Cash Flows
The balance of cash and cash equivalents (net cash) at the end of FY2022 increased by 23.6% (¥238,419 million) compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,247,344 million.
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to
¥788,013 million, an increase of ¥234,485 million from the previous fiscal year. This consisted mainly of ¥1,020,211 million in income before income taxes and non-controlling interests, ¥213,632 million in depreciation and amortization, and ¥210,959 million for increase in inventories, ¥266,937 million for the payment of income taxes.
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities decreased by ¥67,235 million from the previous fiscal year to ¥186,488 million. This was mainly due to ¥295,517 million for purchases of property, plant and equipment and ¥111,394 million for net increase in proceeds from redemption of securities.
4
