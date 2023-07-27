Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Annual Report 2023

Financial Section

Ten-Year Summary

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2014 through 2023

Millions of yen

2014

2015

2016

2017

For the year:

Net sales

¥1,165,819

¥1,255,543

¥1,279,807

¥1,237,405

Cost of sales

873,879

940,399

930,019

868,404

Selling, general and administrative expenses

118,130

129,814

141,262

130,383

Operating income

173,809

185,329

208,525

238,617

Ordinary income

180,605

198,025

220,005

242,133

Net income attributable to owners of parent

113,617

128,606

148,840

175,912

Capital expenditures

83,155

109,903

134,753

145,647

R&D costs

43,546

47,165

53,165

49,020

Depreciation and amortization

91,445

96,918

100,466

93,087

At year-end:

Total assets

¥2,198,912

¥2,452,306

¥2,510,085

¥2,655,636

Working capital (Current assets - Current liabilities)

981,667

1,100,999

1,170,679

1,232,607

Common stock

119,419

119,419

119,419

119,419

Net assets

1,822,135

2,012,711

2,080,465

2,190,082

Interest-bearing debt

15,638

14,328

13,470

14,642

Per share (Yen and U.S. dollars):

Net income per share-basic

¥53.44

¥60.41

¥69.89

¥82.57

Net income per share-fully diluted (Note 2)

53.41

60.40

69.88

82.57

Cash dividends

100.00

100.00

110.00

120.00

Payout ratio (%)

37.4

33.1

31.5

29.1

Net assets

833.06

920.56

952.30

1,000.43

General:

Operating income to net sales ratio (%)

14.9

14.8

16.3

19.3

Net income attributable to owners of parent

9.7

10.2

11.6

14.2

to net sales ratio (%)

ROIC (%)

9.4

9.9

11.4

14.0

ROE (%)

6.8

6.9

7.5

8.5

ROA (%)

8.8

8.5

8.9

9.4

Equity ratio (%)

80.6

79.9

80.8

80.3

PBR (times)

1.4

1.7

1.2

1.9

PER (times)

22.1

26.0

16.7

23.4

Number of employees

17,892

18,276

18,407

19,206

Number of shares issued (Thousands)

432,106

432,106

432,106

432,106

Notes: 1. The U.S. dollar amounts represent conversion of yen, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥134 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange on March 31, 2023.

  1. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards were applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the main management indicators, etc., from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are those after application of said Accounting Standard, etc.
  2. The Company enacted a five-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of April 1, 2023. "Number of shares issued" shows the number of shares before the stock split, while "Net income per share-basic", "Net income per share-fully diluted" and "Net assets per share" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014, based on "Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share".
  3. As the record date was prior to the stock split date (April 1, 2023), "Cash dividends per share" is based on the shares before the stock split.

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S.

dollars (Note 3)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2023

¥1,441,432

¥1,594,036

¥1,543,525

¥1,496,906

¥2,074,428

¥2,808,824

$20,961,378

963,008

1,039,979

987,782

953,203

1,206,425

1,594,717

11,900,873

141,601

150,352

149,702

151,489

191,680

215,905

1,611,232

336,822

403,705

406,041

392,213

676,322

998,202

7,449,272

340,308

415,311

418,242

405,101

694,434

1,020,211

7,613,517

266,235

309,125

314,027

293,732

500,117

708,238

5,285,359

176,283

240,618

265,018

228,801

213,918

318,046

2,373,482

51,768

56,436

48,536

51,264

62,455

67,201

501,500

112,016

137,570

131,172

143,807

168,788

213,632

1,594,275

¥2,903,137

¥3,038,717

¥3,230,485

¥3,380,615

¥4,053,412

¥4,730,394

$35,301,451

1,324,495

1,358,614

1,446,724

1,551,662

1,960,216

2,355,713

17,579,954

119,419

119,419

119,419

119,419

119,419

119,419

891,191

2,413,025

2,532,556

2,723,141

2,886,625

3,429,208

4,026,209

30,046,336

15,814

14,920

30,383

34,456

38,957

47,097

351,474

¥124.86

¥145.20

¥151.03

¥141.35

¥240.76

¥347.84

$2.596

124.82

145.18

151.00

141.25

240.55

347.61

2.594

140.00

200.00

220.00

250.00

400.00

500.00

3.731

22.4

27.5

29.1

35.4

33.2

28.7

28.7

1,102.40

1,183.09

1,275.59

1,353.94

1,601.45

1,918.37

14.316

23.4

25.3

26.3

26.2

32.6

35.5

35.5

18.5

19.4

20.3

19.6

24.1

25.2

25.2

18.2

21.5

19.4

17.2

27.2

33.6

33.6

11.9

12.8

12.3

10.7

16.3

19.7

19.7

12.2

14.0

13.3

12.3

18.7

23.2

23.2

81.0

81.1

82.1

83.2

82.1

81.8

81.8

2.0

1.6

1.7

2.7

2.3

2.2

2.2

17.6

12.8

14.2

26.3

15.6

12.3

12.3

20,155

21,735

22,783

24,069

24,954

25,717

25,717

432,106

427,606

416,662

416,662

416,662

404,824

404,824

Management's Discussion and Analysis

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Overview of the Shin-Etsu Group

Net Sales (Billions of yen)

3,0002,808

Operating Income

(Billions of yen) 1,200

The Shin-Etsu Group (the "Group") comprises Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), 133 subsidiaries, and

2,500

2,074

1,000

998

12 affiliates (as of March 31, 2023). The Group is engaged in the manufacture and sales of PVC and caustic soda as

2,000

1,594 1,544 1,497

800676

the core of the Infrastructure Materials business, the

1,500

1,000

500

0

600

400

200

0

404 406 392

manufacture and sales of semiconductor silicon, rare earth magnets, photoresists, photomask blanks, and synthetic quartz products as the core of the Electronics Materials business, the manufacture and sales of silicones, cellulose derivatives, and silicon metals as the core of the Functional

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen) 800

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Net Sales by Business Segment

(Billions of yen)

3,000

2,808

Materials business, and the Processing & Specialized Services business which conducts Shin-Etsu Polymer Group business and provides engineering and various other services. The Group conducts business activities including

700

600

500

708

500

2,500

2,000

2,074

1,497

manufacturing and sales through mutual cooperation among all Group companies.

400

300

200

100

0

309 314 294

1,500

1,000

500

0

Consolidated Operating Performance

During the FY2022 (from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), the economic situation took a very different turn in the first and second half of the fiscal year. While the monetary policies aimed at calming inflation put downward pressure

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total Net Assets (Billions of yen)

5,000

2020 2021 2022 Infrastructure Materials

Electronics Materials

Functional Materials Processing & Specialized Services

Total Assets (Billions of yen)

5,000

4,730

on the economy, the situation developed into a banking crisis in Europe and the United States in March. It has also been pointed out that the banking crisis in Europe and the United States could harm the economy through restrictive lending. Geopolitical issues also continue to cause turbulence in the global economy. Although the economies of emerging countries, mainly in Asia, are being revived, the

4,026

4,000

4,053

headwinds facing the industries and companies are, if

4,000

2,723 2,887

3,429

3,000

2,533

2,000

1,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

3,039 3,2303,381

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

anything, likely to become stronger, not weaker. Under these circumstances, we will maintain close communication with our customers, expedite the development of products that are valuable to them, and continue to provide a reliable supply of products of unwavering quality. We will skillfully overcome headwinds and focus on growing our business performance. We will continue capital investments and R&D activities so as to meet the needs and demands of customers and markets in a timely manner.

Capital Expenditures (Billions of yen)

350

318

300

241

265

250

229

214

200

150

100

50

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Cash Flow* (Billions of yen)

1,000

922

800

669

600

447 445 438

400

200

0

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

* Net cash flow =

Net income attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and amortization

As a result, net sales in FY2022 increased 35.4% (¥734,396 million) compared to the previous fiscal year, amounting to ¥2,808,824 million. Operating income was ¥998,202 million, an increase of 47.6% (¥321,880 million) from the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income increased 46.9% (¥325,777 million) to ¥1,020,211 million over the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥708,238 million, an increase of 41.6% (¥208,121 million) compared with the previous fiscal year.

3

Business Segment Overview

Infrastructure Materials

As for PVC, the signs of a global economic recession appeared in the market but bottomed out at the end of 2022. On the other hand, the caustic soda market remained firm but began to weaken after the turn of the year.

Consequently, segment sales rose 52.6% (¥450,910 million) compared to the previous fiscal year, amounting to ¥1,308,099 million. Segment operating income was ¥541,344 million, up 70.3% (¥223,552 million) year on year.

Electronics Materials

The semiconductor market had entered an adjustment phase since the autumn of last year, and a similar situation remained at the end of the year, but the semiconductor materials as a whole were supported by the performance in the first half of the year. Rare earth magnets were also affected by the semiconductor shortages in customer production and the adjustments in data center investment, but the shipments to other markets made up for it.

Consequently, segment sales increased to ¥875,646 million, up 23.5% (¥166,667 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥301,400 million, up 23.1% (¥56,622 million) year on year.

Functional Materials

Although some product groups were affected by the inventory adjustment and slowdown in the market, we made up for it with the shipment of highly functional product groups and worked to maintain profitability.

Segment sales consequently increased to ¥493,386 million, up 24.7% (¥97,760 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income was ¥130,608 million, grew 37.8% (¥35,834 million) year on year.

Processing & Specialized Services

The sales of semiconductor wafer-related containers were strong mainly for 300 mm wafer use, and the sales of input devices for automobiles increased. The sales of PVC-related products such as PVC wrapping films for food packaging and construction materials increased due to the permeation of revised prices.

As a result, segment sales increased to ¥131,691 million, up 16.9% (¥19,059 million) compared to the previous fiscal year. Segment operating income amounted to ¥26,365 million, up 26.1% (¥5,455 million) year on year.

Analysis of Financial Position

At the end of FY2022 (March 31, 2023), total assets increased by ¥676,982 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥4,730,394 million. It was mainly due to increases in cash and time deposits, inventories, and property, plant and equipment.

Total liabilities increased by ¥79,981 million from that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥704,185 million.

Total net assets amounted to ¥4,026,209 million. This was mainly due to net income attributable to owners of parent that reached a record of ¥708,238 million and foreign currency translation adjustments that increased by ¥222,480 million due to yen depreciation, offset by ¥206,788 million for purchases of treasury stock (¥195,497 million was cancelled in FY2022) and a cash dividend payment of ¥195,365 million.

As a result, the equity ratio came to 81.8%, down 0.3 percentage points from its previous level of 82.1%, and net assets per share, calculated after the stock split in accordance with "Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share," increased by ¥316.92 compared with the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,918.37.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 33.6%, up 6.4 percentage points from its previous level of 27.2%, and return on equity (ROE) was 19.7%, rose 3.4 percentage points from its previous level of 16.3%. The full-year dividend per share was increased by ¥100 compared to the previous fiscal year, to ¥500 per share.

Cash Flows

The balance of cash and cash equivalents (net cash) at the end of FY2022 increased by 23.6% (¥238,419 million) compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,247,344 million.

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to

¥788,013 million, an increase of ¥234,485 million from the previous fiscal year. This consisted mainly of ¥1,020,211 million in income before income taxes and non-controlling interests, ¥213,632 million in depreciation and amortization, and ¥210,959 million for increase in inventories, ¥266,937 million for the payment of income taxes.

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities decreased by ¥67,235 million from the previous fiscal year to ¥186,488 million. This was mainly due to ¥295,517 million for purchases of property, plant and equipment and ¥111,394 million for net increase in proceeds from redemption of securities.

4

