Shin Etsu Chemical : Opens a Website for Silicone Products for the Indian Market

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. has recently opened a website for silicone products for the Indian market.

The content of the website is largely divided into two parts: silicone products and application examples, and company introductions. The website also has EC (E-Commerce) functions.

Silicone is a high-functional resin that combines inorganic and organic properties and combines numerous superior properties. It is used in a variety of industrial fields, including electricity and electronics, automotive, construction, cosmetics, and healthcare.

Shin-Etsu will strengthen its sales expansion activities in India and ASEAN countries, where significant growth is expected in silicone markets.

[Overview of the Website]

Website URL: https://shinetsusilicone.com/

Content of the website:

-Examples of products and applications:

This part presents representative silicone products for fluids, liquid rubbers, molding rubbers, and sealants, as well as examples of applications in various industrial fields such as chemicals, textiles, machinery, construction, daily necessities, personal care, healthcare, electrical and electronic, thermal interface materials, and automotive.

-Introduction to the Company:

This part presents an overview of our Group and our business activities in India and the ASEAN market.

[About Shin-Etsu Silicone]

Shin-Etsu Chemical was the first company in Japan to commercialize silicone in 1953.

Since then, we have established production and sales bases in 11 countries around the world, including Asia, Europe and the United States, and are expanding our business globally. As a result, we have grown to be the leading silicone manufacturer in Japan and one of the world's leading integrated silicone manufacturers. In India, "Shin-Etsu Silicones India Pvt. Ltd." was established in 2015. We have distributors in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

