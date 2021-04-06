Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.    4063   JP3371200001

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Etsu Chemical : Opens a Website for Silicone Products for the Indian Market

04/06/2021 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. has recently opened a website for silicone products for the Indian market.

The content of the website is largely divided into two parts: silicone products and application examples, and company introductions. The website also has EC (E-Commerce) functions.

Silicone is a high-functional resin that combines inorganic and organic properties and combines numerous superior properties. It is used in a variety of industrial fields, including electricity and electronics, automotive, construction, cosmetics, and healthcare.

Shin-Etsu will strengthen its sales expansion activities in India and ASEAN countries, where significant growth is expected in silicone markets.

[Overview of the Website]

Website URL: https://shinetsusilicone.com/

Content of the website:
-Examples of products and applications:
This part presents representative silicone products for fluids, liquid rubbers, molding rubbers, and sealants, as well as examples of applications in various industrial fields such as chemicals, textiles, machinery, construction, daily necessities, personal care, healthcare, electrical and electronic, thermal interface materials, and automotive.
-Introduction to the Company:
This part presents an overview of our Group and our business activities in India and the ASEAN market.

[About Shin-Etsu Silicone]

Shin-Etsu Chemical was the first company in Japan to commercialize silicone in 1953.
Since then, we have established production and sales bases in 11 countries around the world, including Asia, Europe and the United States, and are expanding our business globally. As a result, we have grown to be the leading silicone manufacturer in Japan and one of the world's leading integrated silicone manufacturers. In India, "Shin-Etsu Silicones India Pvt. Ltd." was established in 2015. We have distributors in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
12:27aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL  : Opens a Website for Silicone Products for the Indian Marke..
BU
04/05Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates
RE
04/05Japanese shares end higher on strong U.S. job data, SoftBank jumps
RE
04/04Japanese shares rise as strong U.S. job data lifts sentiment, index heavyweig..
RE
03/30SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28Japanese shares rise on economic recovery hopes, Nomura falls
RE
03/22Japanese shares rise as chip sector tracks Nasdaq higher
RE
03/16Japan shares edge up in cautious trade as central bank meetings loom
RE
03/02SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL  : Etsu announces silicone products price increase
PU
02/24Japan's Nikkei closes below 30,000 on profit booking in tech shares
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 492 B 13 532 M 13 532 M
Net income 2021 301 B 2 727 M 2 727 M
Net cash 2021 1 063 B 9 639 M 9 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 7 972 B 72 396 M 72 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 22 783
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20 800,63 JPY
Last Close Price 19 190,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasuhiko Saitoh President & Representative Director
Chihiro Kanagawa Chairman
Fumio Akiya Vice Chairman & Head-Technology
Toshio Shiobara Director, Head-Research & Development
Frank P. Popoff Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.37%71 916
BASF SE9.78%76 720
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.17%42 064
ROYAL DSM N.V.2.66%29 267
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.91%16 649
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION18.92%15 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ