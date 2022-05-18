Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4063   JP3371200001

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD

(4063)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/18 02:00:00 am EDT
18280.00 JPY   +1.70%
02:12aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : to accelerate commercialization of GaN (gallium nitride) epitaxial growth substrates and its related products
PU
04/28Shin-Etsu Chemical Ups Year-end Dividend as FY22 Profit Soars 70% on Higher Sales
MT
04/27Japanese shares gain on tech boost, BOJ meeting outcome in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shin Etsu Chemical : to accelerate commercialization of GaN (gallium nitride) epitaxial growth substrates and its related products

05/18/2022 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) announced it will expand its mass production system that is aimed at the further spread of gallium nitride (GaN)-related substrates and epitaxial film products.

In 2019, Shin-Etsu Chemical concluded a licensing agreement with Qromis, Inc. (Head Office: Santa Clara, California; CEO Cem Basceri) regarding that company's innovative patented Qromis Substrate Technology (QSTTM) in the field of substrate material that makes GaN epitaxial film growth possible with the advantages of high quality and stress free GaN with very little warpage. QST substrates are designed optimally for the CMOS process and by utilizing their superior characteristics, it is possible to use them for applications in such devices as power devices which require withstanding voltage of more than 1800V, RF devices for 5G and beyond, and special LED for Micro LED displays.

Shin-Etsu Chemical has set up a supply system for 6" and 8" QST substrates improved with our proprietary technology. Working in cooperation with Qromis, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical will go forward with making investments for doubling our production system to meet the recent rapid expansion in demand, while we move ahead in making further high-quality products.

Moreover, Shin-Etu Handotai Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President Fumio Akiya), our subsidiary company that manufactures semiconductor silicon wafers, has concluded a licensing agreement with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, Japan; President Hiroshi Takahashi) concerning that company's expertise in GaN epitaxial growth technology. Under this contract, Shin-Etsu Handotai will be able to manufacture and sell GaN epitaxial film products for such applications as power devices, high frequency RF devices and LED devices, both in Japan and globally.

The GaN market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the future as these devices will enable significant cuts in global energy use and consumption and offer the high performance requirements essential for advances in mobility in such areas as EV, autonomous driving, 5G and beyond 5G communication and deeper digitalization.

By supplying large-diameter GaN related products, including in the future 300mm-diameter products, the Shin-Etsu Group will contribute to the realization of an energy-efficient, sustainable society.

Disclaimer

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 06:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
02:12aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : to accelerate commercialization of GaN (gallium nitride) epitaxial gr..
PU
04/28Shin-Etsu Chemical Ups Year-end Dividend as FY22 Profit Soars 70% on Higher Sales
MT
04/27Japanese shares gain on tech boost, BOJ meeting outcome in focus
RE
04/27SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Consolidated(915 KB) pdf
PU
04/27Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 7,000,000 shares, represen..
CI
04/27Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/13Shin-Etsu Chemical Develops New Thermal Interface Silicone Rubber Sheet Series for Appl..
BU
04/13Shin-Etsu Chemical Develops New Thermal Interface Silicone Rubber Sheet Series for Appl..
CI
04/11SHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : Etsu announces silicone products price increase
PU
03/30Shin-Etsu Chemical Develops a New One-component Liquid Silicone Rubber Product That Is ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 038 B 15 757 M 15 757 M
Net income 2022 504 B 3 898 M 3 898 M
Net cash 2022 1 100 B 8 503 M 8 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 7 468 B 57 732 M 57 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 24 954
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 17 975,00 JPY
Average target price 23 191,76 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiko Saitoh Senior Managing Representative Director
Chihiro Kanagawa Representative Director & Vice President
Fumio Akiya Managing Director & Head-Technology
Toshio Shiobara Deputy GM-Electronic Materials Business
Frank P. Popoff Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.76%57 732
BASF SE-17.95%48 238
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-17.79%33 771
SASOL LIMITED52.84%15 614
FMC CORPORATION8.57%15 026
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.88%14 239