Shin Etsu Chemical : to accelerate commercialization of GaN (gallium nitride) epitaxial growth substrates and its related products

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) announced it will expand its mass production system that is aimed at the further spread of gallium nitride (GaN)-related substrates and epitaxial film products.

In 2019, Shin-Etsu Chemical concluded a licensing agreement with Qromis, Inc. (Head Office: Santa Clara, California; CEO Cem Basceri) regarding that company's innovative patented Qromis Substrate Technology (QSTTM) in the field of substrate material that makes GaN epitaxial film growth possible with the advantages of high quality and stress free GaN with very little warpage. QST substrates are designed optimally for the CMOS process and by utilizing their superior characteristics, it is possible to use them for applications in such devices as power devices which require withstanding voltage of more than 1800V, RF devices for 5G and beyond, and special LED for Micro LED displays.

Shin-Etsu Chemical has set up a supply system for 6" and 8" QST substrates improved with our proprietary technology. Working in cooperation with Qromis, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical will go forward with making investments for doubling our production system to meet the recent rapid expansion in demand, while we move ahead in making further high-quality products.

Moreover, Shin-Etu Handotai Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President Fumio Akiya), our subsidiary company that manufactures semiconductor silicon wafers, has concluded a licensing agreement with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, Japan; President Hiroshi Takahashi) concerning that company's expertise in GaN epitaxial growth technology. Under this contract, Shin-Etsu Handotai will be able to manufacture and sell GaN epitaxial film products for such applications as power devices, high frequency RF devices and LED devices, both in Japan and globally.

The GaN market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the future as these devices will enable significant cuts in global energy use and consumption and offer the high performance requirements essential for advances in mobility in such areas as EV, autonomous driving, 5G and beyond 5G communication and deeper digitalization.

By supplying large-diameter GaN related products, including in the future 300mm-diameter products, the Shin-Etsu Group will contribute to the realization of an energy-efficient, sustainable society.