Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP GAAP)

July 26, 2024

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

(From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Results of consolidated operations (Millions of yen)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent April - June 2024 597,930 (0.2%) 191,023 0.1% 219,810 1.2% 144,021 (6.3%) April - June 2023 599,201 (8.8%) 190,820 (23.6%) 217,115 (17.3%) 153,633 (16.6%) (Note) Comprehensive income (Millions of yen) From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024: 326,595 [76.6 %] From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023: 184,910 [(39.5 %)]

Net income Diluted net income per share (yen) per share (yen) April - June 2024 72.21 72.13 April - June 2023 76.13 76.06

(2) Consolidated financial position (Millions of yen) Total assets Net assets Stockholders' Net assets per share equity ratio (yen) June 30, 2024 5,327,614 4,635,732 83.6% 2,234.22 March 31, 2024 5,147,974 4,424,073 82.7% 2,133.17

(Reference) Stockholders' equity (Millions of yen) As of June 30, 2024: 4,452,274 As of March 31, 2024: 4,257,922

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share in the fiscal year (yen) 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter Year-end Fiscal year April 2023 - March 2024 - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 April 2024 - March 2025 - April 2024 - March 2025 (forecast) 53.00 - 53.00 106.00

(Note) Revision of the latest forecast of cash dividends: Yes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

(From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Millions of yen) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Net income attributable to per share owners of parent (yen) Fiscal year 2,500,000 3.5% 735,000 4.8% 820,000 4.2% 533,000 2.5% 268.00 (Note) Revision of the latest forecast of consolidated operating performance: Yes

