Amounts are stated in millions of yen by discarding fractional amounts less than 1 million. Percentage figures indicate increase (decrease) over previous corresponding period.
1. Consolidated Operating Performance for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
(From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Results of consolidated operations
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
April - June 2024
597,930
(0.2%)
191,023
0.1%
219,810
1.2%
144,021
(6.3%)
April - June 2023
599,201
(8.8%)
190,820
(23.6%)
217,115
(17.3%)
153,633
(16.6%)
(Note) Comprehensive income (Millions of yen)
From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024:
326,595 [76.6 %]
From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023:
184,910 [(39.5 %)]
Net income
Diluted net income
per share (yen)
per share (yen)
April - June 2024
72.21
72.13
April - June 2023
76.13
76.06
(2) Consolidated financial position
(Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Stockholders'
Net assets per share
equity ratio
(yen)
June 30, 2024
5,327,614
4,635,732
83.6%
2,234.22
March 31, 2024
5,147,974
4,424,073
82.7%
2,133.17
(Reference) Stockholders' equity (Millions of yen) As of June 30, 2024: 4,452,274 As of March 31, 2024: 4,257,922
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share in the fiscal year (yen)
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Fiscal year
April 2023
- March 2024
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
April 2024
- March 2025
-
April 2024
- March 2025 (forecast)
53.00
-
53.00
106.00
(Note) Revision of the latest forecast of cash dividends: Yes
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
(From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
(yen)
Fiscal year
2,500,000
3.5%
735,000
4.8%
820,000
4.2%
533,000
2.5%
268.00
(Note) Revision of the latest forecast of consolidated operating performance: Yes
Forward-looking statements such as the forecast of results of operations made in this document involves risks and uncertainties since they are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. The reader should be aware that actual results may be materially different from any future results expressed herein due to various factors. Material factors affecting the actual results may include overall economic conditions in which the businesses of our company and our group companies are involved, the relevant market trends and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates of the yen, in particular, the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the yen; provided, however, that such factors as may affect results of operations are not limited to those enumerated above.
(Notes)
- Significant changes in scope of consolidation during the first quarter ended June 30, 2024: No
- Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies applied, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies applied due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
(Note) Please see [2. Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, "Notes on Changes in Accounting Policies Applied"] on page 15 for further details.
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at period end
Number of shares of treasury stock at period end
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding over period
June 30, 2024
2,001,691,765
8,927,792
April - June 2024
1,994,562,641
March 31, 2024
2,001,691,765
5,637,568
April - June 2023
2,018,063,509
(Note) A resolution was made at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 17, 2024 concerning the repurchase of up to 22 million shares (100 billion yen) by November 29, 2024 whose cancellation is scheduled to be completed on December 6, 2024. Based on this resolution, we have repurchased a total of 3,377,900 shares (20,300 million yen) as of June 30, 2024.
- Review procedures on the quarterly consolidated financial statement contained in this report by independent auditors: Yes (voluntary)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
(Attached Documents)
1
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
1. Results of Operations and Financial Overview
- Quarterly Results of Operations and Financial Overview
1) Explanation of Operating Results
During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (April 1 to June 30, 2024), The World Bank noted that "the global economy begins the final descent toward a soft landing", and pointed out that "the persistence of inflation could lead to delays in monetary easing." and "a higher-for-longer path for interest rates would dampen global activity."
In fact, it almost seems as if the U.S. Federal Reserve Board were deliberately taking on the downside risk in the economy. In a situation where trade conflicts and geopolitical risks are added on to the Chinese economic slowdown and the resulting oversupply, differences between strong and weak performances in individual industries become more apparent. In such a situation, we maintained close communication with our customers, continued to provide a reliable supply of products with required quality, and conducted sales with agility. As a result, both the operating income and the ordinary income remained roughly at the same level as in the same period last year. We will continue working to improve our operating performance. To that end, we will accelerate the development of products that are valuable to our customers and continue capital investments with a medium- to long-term perspective in order to meet the needs and demands of customers and markets in a timely manner.
The business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, are as follows:
(Billions of yen)
(Reference)
2023
2024
Increase
2024
April - June
April - June
(Decrease)
January - March
Net sales
599.2
597.9
(0.2%)
(1.3)
591.5
Operating income
190.8
191.0
0.1%
0.2
141.5
Ordinary income
217.1
219.8
1.2%
2.7
171.4
Net income attributable to
153.6
144.0
(6.3%)
(9.6)
113.6
owners of parent
ROIC (per annum)
22.2%
19.1%
(3 points)
ROE (per annum)
15.7%
13.2%
(3 points)
ROA (per annum)
18.3%
16.8%
(2 points)
Net income per share (Yen)
76
72
(4)
Notes: ・ ROIC: Return on invested capital
Net operating income after tax / (Net assets + Interest-bearing liabilities－Cash)
- ROE: Return (Net Income) on equity
Equity used for this calculation is net assets excluding both share subscription rights and non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.
- ROA: Return (Ordinary Income) on total assets.
- ROIC, ROE and ROA (per annum) are calculated by multiplying net operating income after tax,
net income attributable to owners of parent and ordinary income for the first quarter by four, respectively.
- Amounts are stated in billions of yen by discarding fractional amounts less than 0.1 billion on this summary.
2
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Net Sales and Operating Income by Segment
(Billions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Income
2023
2024
Increase
2023
2024
Increase
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
(Decrease)
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
(Decrease)
Infrastructure
240.4
232.5
(3.3%)
80.1
67.9
(15.2%)
Materials
(7.9)
(12.2)
Electronics
220.5
227.0
3.0%
80.0
89.5
11.8%
Materials
6.5
9.5
Functional
108.0
106.7
(1.3%)
25.6
26.7
4.4%
Materials
(1.3)
1.1
Processing &
30.1
31.6
4.9%
5.4
7.0
29.0%
Specialized Services
1.5
1.6
Total
599.2
597.9
(0.2%)
190.8
191.0
0.1%
(1.3)
0.2
Processing &
Processing &
Specialized Services
5%
Specialized Services
4%
Functional
Functional
Materials
14%
Materials
18%
Net
Operating
Infrastructure
Sales
Materials
Income
Materials
39%
Infrastructure
597.9
191.0
35%
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Electronics
Electronics
Materials
Materials
47%
38%
3
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Infrastructure Materials
Apr - Jun 2023
Apr - Jun 2024
Increase /
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Decrease)
Net sales
240.4
232.5
(3.3%)
Operating income
80.1
67.9
(15.2%)
As for PVC, the export pressures from Chinese manufacturers continued, but we have raised prices, primarily in North America. We have also raised prices for caustic soda.
Net Sales
Operating Income
(Billions of yen)
200.0
150.0
100.0
50.0
0.0
.4 232.5
(Billions of yen)
80.1
75.0
67.9
50.0
25.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
- Continuing price level correction.
- Launching of the most-advanced capacity of the US operation and conducting sales activities that take advantage of it.
- Further improvement of the comprehensive strength of environment-friendly PVC business.
4
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Electronics Materials
Apr - Jun 2023
Apr - Jun 2024
Increase /
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Decrease)
Net sales
220.5
227.0
3.0%
Operating income
80.0
89.5
11.8%
In the semiconductor market, the adjustment phase since the autumn of the year before last had mostly bottomed out, but the recovery was patchy depending on applications and areas. Under these circumstances, we focused on shipping semiconductor materials such as silicon wafer, photoresist and photomask blanks as planned. As for rare earth magnets, adjustment also continued in industrial application, but we captured the recovery of HDD, and we focused on expanding sales to automotive markets.
Net Sales
Operating Income
(Billions of yen)
250.0 220.5 227.0
200.0
150.0
100.0
50.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
(Billions of yen)
75.0
50.0
25.0
0.0
89.5
80.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
- Providing materials and technologies essential to the semiconductor market, which promises to expand dramatically in the three aspects of quantity, quality, and variety.
- Promoting construction of a new production base for semiconductor lithography materials (Isesaki City in Gunma Prefecture, Japan).
- Launch of magnets with improved heat resistance without using heavy rare earth.
5
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Functional Materials
Apr - Jun 2023
Apr - Jun 2024
Increase /
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Decrease)
Net sales
108.0
106.7
(1.3%)
Operating income
25.6
26.7
4.4%
In the commodity product group, the inventory adjustment and the slowdown in the market caused by the slump in the Chinese economy continued, but we strove to make up for it by increasing the sales of highly functional product groups.
Net Sales
(Billions of yen)
108.0 106.7
90.0
60.0
30.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
Operating Income
(Billions of yen)
25.6 26.7
20.0
10.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
- Price increase of silicone products.
- Significant and focused promotion of higher silicone product functionality and raising of the level of environmental impact reduction.
- Continuous development of highly functional products for automotive, personal care and healthcare applications, etc.
- Investment to strengthen the silicone business in China (2.1 billion yen).
6
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Processing & Specialized Services
Apr - Jun 2023
Apr - Jun 2024
Increase /
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Decrease)
Net sales
30.1
31.6
4.9%
Operating income
5.4
7.0
29.0%
The demand for semiconductor-related containers continued to be stagnant due to demand adjustments in the semiconductor market, but there are now prospects for a recovery. On the other hand, the sales of input devices remained strong, supported by the recovery of the automobiles industry. The sales of silicone rollers for office automation equipment also increased due to increased orders for new products.
Net Sales
(Billions of yen)
30.1 31.6
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
Operating Income
(Billions of yen)
7.0
6.0 5.4
4.0
2.0
0.0
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
2023
2024
- Going ahead with the enhancement of the production capacity of semiconductor wafer-related containers. Further development and market penetration of EV-related products.
7
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
2) Financial Position Overview
At the end of first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (June 30, 2024), total assets increased by ¥179.7 billion compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥5,327.6 billion. It was mainly due to increases in overseas consolidated subsidiary assets because of yen depreciation, and property, plant and equipment because of high level of investments.
Total liabilities decreased by ¥32.1 billion from that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥691.8 billion mainly due to income tax payments.
Total net assets increased by ¥211.7 billion compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥4,635.7 billion. This increase was mainly due to net income attributable to owners of parent of ¥144.0 billion, ¥167.7 billion for foreign currency translation adjustments due to yen depreciation, offset by ¥99.8 billion for a cash dividend payment.
8
