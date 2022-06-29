Log in
    6582   TW0006582000

SHIN FOONG SPECIALTY AND APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(6582)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
91.10 TWD   -2.67%
SHIN FOONG SPECIALTY AND APPLIED MATERIALS : announces major resolutions of 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting
PU
05/06Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/25SHIN FOONG SPECIALTY AND APPLIED MATERIALS : announces of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended of 2021
PU
Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials : announces major resolutions of 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Foong Specialty&Applied Materials Co Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 22:36:32
Subject 
 Shin Foong announces major resolutions of 2022 annual
general shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:The Company's proposal for 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to certain clauses of the "Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The Company's Financial Statements for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
To elect the 16th term of the Board for 4 directors and 3 independent
directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Amendment to certain clauses of the "Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
To amend the Company's rules of procedure for Shareholders Meetings.
To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
