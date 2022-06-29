Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials : announces major resolutions of 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting
06/29/2022
Provided by: Shin Foong Specialty&Applied Materials Co Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
22:36:32
Subject
Shin Foong announces major resolutions of 2022 annual
general shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:The Company's proposal for 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to certain clauses of the "Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The Company's Financial Statements for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
To elect the 16th term of the Board for 4 directors and 3 independent
directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Amendment to certain clauses of the "Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
To amend the Company's rules of procedure for Shareholders Meetings.
To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
