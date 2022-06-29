Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials : announces major resolutions of 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:The Company's proposal for 2021 profit distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment to certain clauses of the "Articles of Association". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: The Company's Financial Statements for 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: To elect the 16th term of the Board for 4 directors and 3 independent directors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Amendment to certain clauses of the "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". To amend the Company's rules of procedure for Shareholders Meetings. To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA