SKFH announces to hold Q3 2021 online investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference:The Chinese and the English conferences will both be conducted through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To discuss financial and business performance in the third quarter of 2021 for SKFH and its subsidiaries. Chinese session: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m. English session: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None