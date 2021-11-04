SKFH announces to hold Q3 2021 online investor conference
11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
Time of announcement
14:53:27
Subject
SKFH announces to hold Q3 2021 online
investor conference
Date of events
2021/11/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:The Chinese and the English
conferences will both be conducted through teleconference and live webcast
simultaneously.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To discuss financial
and business performance in the third quarter of 2021 for SKFH and its
subsidiaries.
Chinese session: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m.
English session: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:11 UTC.