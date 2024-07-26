Company code :2888 No:

Subject: SKFH plans to invest in common shares of Shin Kong Life with NT$13.861 billion

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 24

Date of events: 2024/07/26 Contents:

Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield): Common shares of Shin Kong Life by private placement.

Date of occurrence of the event: 2024/07/26

No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:

Volume: Tentatively set at 527,034,220 shares; the actual number of the common shares will be calculated according to the actual price and the total monetary amount of the investment. Unit price: Tentatively set at NT$26.3 per share. Should there be any adjustment on the price, the Chairman is authorized to determine. Total monetary amount: NT$13.861 billion.

Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed): Shin Kong Life, a 100% owned subsidiary of SKFH.

Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:

The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: To enhance Shin Kong Life's financial structure and RBC ratio, which can support its business development strategy and better meet regulatory requirements in the volatile capital markets. The previous owner, price of transfer, and date of acquisition: NA

Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time: NA

Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently being disposed of must also be announced): NA

Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained): NA