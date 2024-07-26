Company code :2888 No:
Subject: SKFH plans to invest in common shares of Shin Kong Life with NT$13.861 billion
To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 24
Date of events: 2024/07/26 Contents:
- Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield): Common shares of Shin Kong Life by private placement.
- Date of occurrence of the event: 2024/07/26
- No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
- Volume: Tentatively set at 527,034,220 shares; the actual number of the common shares will be calculated according to the actual price and the total monetary amount of the investment.
- Unit price: Tentatively set at NT$26.3 per share. Should there be any adjustment on the price, the Chairman is authorized to determine.
- Total monetary amount: NT$13.861 billion.
- Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed): Shin Kong Life, a 100% owned subsidiary of SKFH.
- Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:
- The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: To enhance Shin Kong Life's financial structure and RBC ratio, which can support its business development strategy and better meet regulatory requirements in the volatile capital markets.
- The previous owner, price of transfer, and date of acquisition: NA
- Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time: NA
- Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently being disposed of must also be announced): NA
- Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained): NA
- Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive
covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:
- Terms of delivery or payment: A lump sum payment will be made on the payment date after obtaining the approval from the competent authority and determining contents like price per share or timeline.
- Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: Private placement will abide by the related rules and procedures.
- The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
- Reference basis for the decision on price: The price of the private placement is calculated based on Shin Kong Life's net worth per share in the most recent financial statements reviewed or audited by the CPA. The unit price is tentatively set at NT$26.3 per share. Should there be any adjustment on the price, the Chairman is authorized to determine.
- Manner in which the current transaction was decided and the decision-making department: The Board.
- Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or disposed of: NT$23.04
- The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more: No
- Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
- Volume: 8,276,890 thousand shares
- Amount: NT$149,550,537 thousands
- Shareholding percentage: 100%
- Restriction of rights: None
- Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
- Percentage of total assets: 103.0%
- Percentage of shareholders' equity of the parent company: 112.7%
- Operating capital: NA
- Broker and broker's fee: None
- Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition: To enhance Shin Kong Life's financial structure and RBC ratio, which can support its business development strategy and better meet regulatory requirements in the volatile capital market.
- Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction: None
- Whether the trading counterparty is a related party: Yes
- Date of approval by board of directors: 2024/07/26
- Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee: 2024/07/25
- Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current transaction: None
- Name of the CPA firm: Chih Ching CPAs Firm
- Name of the CPA: CHIANG,CHIH-FENG
- License no. of the CPA: (103) Jwan Gaou Kwai Tze No. 000050
- Any other matters that need to be specified: None
