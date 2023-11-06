Subject: SKFH announces the date and venue for Q3 2023 investor conference
To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 12
Date of events: 2023/11/30
Contents:
Date of institutional investor conference: 2023/11/30
Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
Location of institutional investor conference: Both Chinese and English conferences will be conducted through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.
Outline of institutional investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the
third quarter of 2023 for SKFH and its subsidiaries. Chinese session: 14:00 - 15:00 p.m.
English session: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based financing holding company principally engaged in the financing businesses. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Insurance Business segment is mainly engaged in the provision of life insurance and other insurances, such as personal life insurance, personal health insurance, group insurance, injury insurance, annuity insurance, investment insurance and others. The Banking Business segment is mainly engaged in the deposit, loan, credit card, debit card, bill and bond trading, as well as foreign exchange trading businesses. The Securities Business segment is mainly engaged in the trading of securities. The Others segment is mainly engaged in the provision of other financing related businesses.