Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based financing holding company principally engaged in the financing businesses. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Insurance Business segment is mainly engaged in the provision of life insurance and other insurances, such as personal life insurance, personal health insurance, group insurance, injury insurance, annuity insurance, investment insurance and others. The Banking Business segment is mainly engaged in the deposit, loan, credit card, debit card, bill and bond trading, as well as foreign exchange trading businesses. The Securities Business segment is mainly engaged in the trading of securities. The Others segment is mainly engaged in the provision of other financing related businesses.