Subject: SKFH announces the date and venue for Q3 2023 investor conference

Date of events: 2023/11/30

  1. Date of institutional investor conference: 2023/11/30
  2. Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
  3. Location of institutional investor conference: Both Chinese and English conferences will be conducted through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.
  4. Outline of institutional investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the
    third quarter of 2023 for SKFH and its subsidiaries. Chinese session: 14:00 - 15:00 p.m.
    English session: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
  5. Any other matters that need to be specified: None

