Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces acquisition of one right-of-use asset from Shin Kong Life

12/28/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 18:57:19
Subject 
 SKFH announces acquisition of one
right-of-use asset from Shin Kong Life
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
part of 39F., No. 66, Sec. 1, Zhongxiao W. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1)Transaction volume: 22.41 ping
(2)Unit price: NT$2,400/ ping (tax included)
(3)Total transaction price:
NT$53,784 per month (tax included) for the first to second year;
NT$55,398 per month (tax included) for the third to fourth year;
(4)Asset amount of right-of-use:NT$2,576,681
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Shin Kong Life�F wholly owned subsidiary
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The place is conveniently located and the Company has rented it for years.
(2)The identity of the previous owner:NA (self-built)
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(1)Terms of payment:
monthly payment;
NT$53,784 per month (tax included) for the first to second year;
NT$55,398 per month (tax included) for the third to fourth year;
(2)Rent period: 4 years
(3)Restrictive covenants in the contract and the important stipulations:
None
(4)Other important terms and conditions: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)The manner of deciding on this transaction: price negotiation
(2)The reference basis for the decision on price: refer to the
current market rents in the neighborhood
(3)The decision-making unit: the board
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Chunghwa Real Estate Appraisers Firm
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Hsieh, Tien-Ching
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(99)TCG_No.000149
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The place is conveniently located and serves as office space.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/28
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/24
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:17aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces acquisition of one right-of-use asset from Shin Kong ..
PU
12/23SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities the change in Pres..
PU
12/23SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities the change of the ..
PU
12/15SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB acquisition of one right-of-use asse..
PU
12/14SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH invited to attend "Taiwan Corporate Day" investor conference he..
PU
12/13SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKL change of representative of juristic..
PU
12/10SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKL to correct monthly revenue announcem..
PU
12/09SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first eleven mo..
PU
11/24SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKL change of representative of juristic..
PU
11/24SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB plan to issue 2021 senior unsecured ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 8 457 M 8 457 M
Net income 2021 20 130 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 153 B 5 515 M 5 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 255
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,65 TWD
Average target price 9,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.20.89%5 515
AXA33.87%70 675
METLIFE, INC.31.59%52 564
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.35%46 815
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.39.40%41 138
AFLAC INCORPORATED30.87%38 501