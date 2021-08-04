Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/04

2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Cause of occurrence:

The conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules of issuance and conversion.

6.Countermeasures:

Due to capital raising through issuance of common shares, the conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules of issuance and conversion.

With effect from 2021/08/20, the conversion price for the fourth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$7.98 to NT$7.91 per share; the conversion price for the fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$9.86 to NT$9.78 per share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None