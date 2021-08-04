Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

08/04/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

2021-08-04

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/04

2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Cause of occurrence:

The conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules of issuance and conversion.

6.Countermeasures:

Due to capital raising through issuance of common shares, the conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules of issuance and conversion.

With effect from 2021/08/20, the conversion price for the fourth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$7.98 to NT$7.91 per share; the conversion price for the fifth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$9.86 to NT$9.78 per share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:46aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the four..
PU
07/29SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 56.317326 new shares @ 8.2 ..
FA
07/29SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/22SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
07/22Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces Penalty of TWD 2,000,000 by FS..
CI
07/22SKL Announces Penalty of TWD 2,600,000 by FSC
CI
07/22SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces terms and subscription record date of capit..
PU
07/14SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
07/14SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the four..
PU
07/05SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : Dividends
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 270 B 9 732 M 9 732 M
Net income 2021 19 275 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 123 B 4 386 M 4 414 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 17 255
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,20 TWD
Average target price 9,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.4.43%4 386
AXA18.36%65 344
METLIFE, INC.23.17%51 028
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.30%49 829
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.30.86%40 251
AFLAC INCORPORATED25.03%37 293