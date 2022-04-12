Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. Board resolution on dividend distribution
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
17:43:58
Subject
SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink
Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. Board resolution
on dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/12
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend distribution of NT$2,680,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Disclaimer
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
