Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. employee compensation in 2021 passed by Board of Directors

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 17:44:11
Subject 
 SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink
Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. employee compensation
in 2021 passed by Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/12
2.Company name:MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with Financial Supervisory
Commission per document Jin-guan-jheng-shen-zih No.1050001900
on 2016/01/30
6.Countermeasures:Employees' compensation is NT$335 paid in cash.
The above resolved amount is the same as the amount of expense
recognized in 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:51aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities acquisition of fir..
PU
05:51aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities(B.V.I.) Corp. chan..
PU
05:51aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. em..
PU
05:51aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. Bo..
PU
04/08SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first three mon..
PU
04/01SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities Investment Advisor..
PU
04/01SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB the resignation of director of the 9..
PU
04/01SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : Supplemental information on previous announcement (issued 2022/01/21..
PU
04/01SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKPIA employee compensation in 2021 pass..
PU
04/01SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKPIA Board resolution on dividend distr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 237 B 8 168 M 8 168 M
Net income 2022 16 260 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 154 B 5 290 M 5 290 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 16 859
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,95 TWD
Average target price 10,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.90%5 290
AXA1.20%66 973
METLIFE, INC.12.95%58 259
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.7.63%43 883
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.65%42 547
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.74%41 452