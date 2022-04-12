Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. employee compensation in 2021 passed by Board of Directors
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink
Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. employee compensation
in 2021 passed by Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/04/12
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/12
2.Company name:MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with Financial Supervisory
Commission per document Jin-guan-jheng-shen-zih No.1050001900
on 2016/01/30
6.Countermeasures:Employees' compensation is NT$335 paid in cash.
The above resolved amount is the same as the amount of expense
recognized in 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.