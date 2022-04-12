Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. employee compensation in 2021 passed by Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/12 2.Company name:MasterLink Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with Financial Supervisory Commission per document Jin-guan-jheng-shen-zih No.1050001900 on 2016/01/30 6.Countermeasures:Employees' compensation is NT$335 paid in cash. The above resolved amount is the same as the amount of expense recognized in 2021. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA