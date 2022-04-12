Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities(B.V.I.) Corp. change of representative of institutional director
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
17:44:26
Subject
SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink
Securities(B.V.I.) Corp. change of representative of
institutional director
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/12
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Chang,Ching-Fa/ representative of institutional director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
President of MasterLink Securities Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/12
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/2
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.