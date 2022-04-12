Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities(B.V.I.) Corp. change of representative of institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/12 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Chang,Ching-Fa/ representative of institutional director 6.Resume of the new position holder: President of MasterLink Securities Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/12 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/2 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None