Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB plan to issue 2021 senior unsecured debentures of NT$6 bn

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/24 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: 2021 senior unsecured debentures of Shin Kong Bank 3.Total amount issued:NT$6 bn 4.Face value per bond: Issued in book-entry form with face value of NT$10 million per unit 5.Issue price:Issued at face value 6.Issuance period:to be determined having regard to prevailing market conditions and the Bank's financial condition at the time of issuance 7.Coupon rate:to be determined having regard to prevailing market conditions at the time of issuance 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: (1)Conducting responsible investment and lending, in line with competent authority's sustainable finance policy (2)Increasing SKB's working capital 10.Underwriting method:to be decided 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None 12.Underwriter or agent:NA 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Shin Kong Bank 15.Certifying institution:None 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 17.Sell-back conditions:None 18.Buyback conditions:None 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None 21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None