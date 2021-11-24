Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB plan to issue 2021 senior unsecured debentures of NT$6 bn
11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/24
Time of announcement
16:57:30
Subject
SKFH announces on behalf of SKB plan to issue
2021 senior unsecured debentures of NT$6 bn
Date of events
2021/11/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/24
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
2021 senior unsecured debentures of Shin Kong Bank
3.Total amount issued:NT$6 bn
4.Face value per bond:
Issued in book-entry form with face value of NT$10 million per unit
5.Issue price:Issued at face value
6.Issuance period:to be determined having regard to prevailing market
conditions and the Bank's financial condition at the time of issuance
7.Coupon rate:to be determined having regard to prevailing market
conditions at the time of issuance
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
(1)Conducting responsible investment and lending, in line with competent
authority's sustainable finance policy
(2)Increasing SKB's working capital
10.Underwriting method:to be decided
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:NA
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Shin Kong Bank
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:None
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:None
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.