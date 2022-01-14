Log in
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT change of representative of juristic-person director

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/14 Time of announcement 17:46:12
Subject 
 SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT change of
representative of juristic-person director
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/14
2.Name of legal person:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Li-Yeh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Vice President of SKL
5.Name of the new position holder:LIN, YU-FA
6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of SKL
7.Reason for the change:
reassignment of the representative of juristic-person director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2021/09/01 to 2024/08/31
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
