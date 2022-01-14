Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT change of representative of juristic-person director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/14 2.Name of legal person:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Li-Yeh 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Vice President of SKL 5.Name of the new position holder:LIN, YU-FA 6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of SKL 7.Reason for the change: reassignment of the representative of juristic-person director 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2021/09/01 to 2024/08/31 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None