Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution on the ex-dividend record date and distributed date of cash dividend
04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
14:04:42
Subject
SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution
on the ex-dividend record date and distributed date
of cash dividend
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/04/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$42,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/04/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/04/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/04/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/05/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/05/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend
distribution date:2022/05/18
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.