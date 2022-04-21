Log in
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
10.15 TWD   -1.93%
02:15aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution on the ex-dividend record date and distributed date of cash dividend
PU
02:15aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution passed by Board of directors exercising rights and functions of Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/20SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of SKB acquisition of one right-of-use asset from SKL
PU
Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution on the ex-dividend record date and distributed date of cash dividend

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 14:04:42
Subject 
 SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution
on the ex-dividend record date and distributed date
of cash dividend
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/04/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$42,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/04/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/04/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/04/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/05/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/05/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend
distribution date:2022/05/18

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
