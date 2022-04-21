Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution passed by Board of directors exercising rights and functions of Shareholders' Meeting
04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
14:04:05
Subject
SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution
passed by Board of directors exercising rights
and functions of Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
The recognition of the Company's 2021 earnings distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The recognition of the Company's 2021 business report and 2021 CPA
audited financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
To pass the Amendment to the Company's Procedures
Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
