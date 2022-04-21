Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKIT resolution passed by Board of directors exercising rights and functions of Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: The recognition of the Company's 2021 earnings distribution 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: The recognition of the Company's 2021 business report and 2021 CPA audited financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: To pass the Amendment to the Company's Procedures Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None