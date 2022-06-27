Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKL record date of capital increase through private placement of common shares(supplemental information)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company:2022/06/17 2.Number of shares issued:374,176,713 shares (relevant supplementary information is the same as that of the total monetary value of the issuance) 3.Par Value per share:NT$10 4.Total monetary value of the issuance: The total monetary amount will be around NT$9,373,126,661, including US$296,324,720, with exchange rate of NT$29.661 to US$1, and NT$583,839,141. 5.Issue price:NT$25.05 per share 6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:NA 7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100% 8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:NA 9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:NA 10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The rights and obligations are the same as the existing common shares, except for the limitation on transfer of privately placed shares according to laws. 11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: To increase own capital, strengthen financial structure and increase risk tolerance and capital adequacy ratio. 12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/06/27 13.Last date before book closure:NA 14.Book closure starting date:NA 15.Book closure ending date:NA 16.Payment period:2022/06/27 17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: NA 18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:NA 19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified: This capital increase was approved by the FSC on 2022/05/31, Jin-Guan-Bao-Shou-Zi No.1110425943.