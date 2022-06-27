Log in
Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces on behalf of SKL record date of capital increase through private placement of common shares(supplemental information)

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/27 Time of announcement 19:19:07
Subject 
 SKFH announces on behalf of SKL record date
of capital increase through private placement of
common shares(supplemental information)
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Number of shares issued:374,176,713 shares
(relevant supplementary information is the same as that of the total
monetary value of the issuance)
3.Par Value per share:NT$10
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:
The total monetary amount will be around NT$9,373,126,661, including
US$296,324,720, with exchange rate of NT$29.661 to US$1, and
NT$583,839,141.
5.Issue price:NT$25.05 per share
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:NA
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100%
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:NA
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:NA
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations are the same as the existing common shares,
except for the limitation on transfer of privately placed shares
according to laws.
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
To increase own capital, strengthen financial structure and increase risk
tolerance and capital adequacy ratio.
12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/06/27
13.Last date before book closure:NA
14.Book closure starting date:NA
15.Book closure ending date:NA
16.Payment period:2022/06/27
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
NA
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:NA
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This capital increase was approved by the FSC on 2022/05/31,
Jin-Guan-Bao-Shou-Zi No.1110425943.

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 246 B 8 277 M 8 277 M
Net income 2022 16 698 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 130 B 4 365 M 4 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 859
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-17.01%4 365
AXA-14.21%55 875
METLIFE, INC.2.77%52 224
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-10.01%36 529
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.45%35 938
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.62%33 183