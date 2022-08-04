Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces that independent directors express reserved opinion on Board Proposal

Statement

1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee:2022/08/04 2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit committee"or "remuneration committee"): board of directors 3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion: The independent director, Yung-Ming Shiu/Independent Director of SKL The independent director, Chi-Ming Wu/Independent Director of MasterLink Securities 4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed: To set up a Project Steering Committee under the Board 5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee: For the proposal at the Board meeting on August 4, 2022, the independent directors indicated that it was inappropriate for them to be involved in the Company's strategic decision making process at this stage so they abstained themselves from voting on the proposal. 6.Countermeasures: Release the material announcement according to the related regulations 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None