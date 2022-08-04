Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
8.490 TWD   -0.35%
01:38pSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces that independent directors express reserved opinion on Board Proposal
PU
01:38pSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces that independent directors expressed reserved opinion on matters resolved by audit committee
PU
09:38aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces appointment of new authorized representative of juristic-person director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces that independent directors express reserved opinion on Board Proposal

08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 01:20:20
Subject 
 SKFH announces that independent directors
express reserved opinion on Board Proposal
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 44
Statement 
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/08/04
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):
board of directors
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
The independent director, Yung-Ming Shiu/Independent Director of SKL
The independent director, Chi-Ming Wu/Independent Director of MasterLink
Securities
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
To set up a Project Steering Committee under the Board
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
For the proposal at the Board meeting on August 4, 2022, the independent
directors indicated that it was inappropriate for them to be involved in
the Company's strategic decision making process at this stage so they
abstained themselves from voting on the proposal.
6.Countermeasures:
Release the material announcement according to the related regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 7 790 M 7 790 M
Net income 2022 17 018 M 567 M 567 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 120 B 4 005 M 4 004 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 16 859
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,49 TWD
Average target price 9,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.17%4 019
AXA-10.52%56 001
METLIFE, INC.-0.77%50 727
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-9.47%37 446
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.06%37 289
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.82%34 779