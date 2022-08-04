Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces that independent directors express reserved opinion on Board Proposal
08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
01:20:20
Subject
SKFH announces that independent directors
express reserved opinion on Board Proposal
Date of events
2022/08/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 44
Statement
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/08/04
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):
board of directors
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
The independent director, Yung-Ming Shiu/Independent Director of SKL
The independent director, Chi-Ming Wu/Independent Director of MasterLink
Securities
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
To set up a Project Steering Committee under the Board
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
For the proposal at the Board meeting on August 4, 2022, the independent
directors indicated that it was inappropriate for them to be involved in
the Company's strategic decision making process at this stage so they
abstained themselves from voting on the proposal.
6.Countermeasures:
Release the material announcement according to the related regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:04 UTC.