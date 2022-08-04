Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces that independent directors expressed reserved opinion on matters resolved by audit committee

Statement

1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee:2022/08/04 2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit committee"or "remuneration committee"):Audit committee 3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion: The independent director, Yung-Ming Shiu/Independent Director of SKL The independent director, Chi-Ming Wu/Independent Director of MasterLink Securities The independent director, Mei-Hwa Lin/Independent Director of TCC 4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed: To set up a Project Steering Committee under the Board 5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee: For the proposal at the Audit Committee on August 4, 2022, the independent directors indicated that the case was still in the evaluation process and the relevant matters should be handled carefully; thus the case should be sent directly to the Board for review. 6.Countermeasures: Release the material announcement according to the related regulations 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Audit Committee resolved to send the case directly to the Board for review.