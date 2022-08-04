Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces that independent directors expressed reserved opinion on matters resolved by audit committee
08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Subject
SKFH announces that independent directors
expressed reserved opinion on matters resolved by
audit committee
Date of events
2022/08/04
Statement
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/08/04
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):Audit committee
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
The independent director, Yung-Ming Shiu/Independent Director of SKL
The independent director, Chi-Ming Wu/Independent Director of MasterLink
Securities
The independent director, Mei-Hwa Lin/Independent Director of TCC
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
To set up a Project Steering Committee under the Board
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
For the proposal at the Audit Committee on August 4, 2022, the
independent directors indicated that the case was still in the
evaluation process and the relevant matters should be handled
carefully; thus the case should be sent directly to the Board for review.
6.Countermeasures:
Release the material announcement according to the related regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Audit Committee resolved to send the case directly to the Board for
review.
