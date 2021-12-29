Shin Kong Financial : SKFH exercises redemption right for CB28885 and trading of CB28885 will be terminated on Taipei Exchange

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29 2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with Article 17 of the Company's Procedures for the Issuance and Conversion of the Fourth Issue of Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds 6.Countermeasures: (1) According to Article 17 of the Company's Procedures for the Issuance and Conversion of the Fourth Issue of Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds (hereinafter referred to as ��the convertible bonds��), if the closing price of the company's common shares quoted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during a period of 30 consecutive business days is greater than or equal to 130% of the conversion price on each applicable business day, the company may, within 30 business days, send via registered mail a ��notice of bond redemption�� with 30-day effective period (the aforementioned 30-day period starts on the day of dispatch by the company, and the expiry date thereof shall be deemed as the record date of bond redemption; the aforementioned 30-day period shall not be the suspension period stipulated in Article 9) to bondholders (based on the names of bondholders registered in the roster of bondholders on the fifth business day prior to the date upon which the notice of redemption is sent. For investors who acquire the convertible bonds after the said business day through trading or other reasons, a public announcement will be made in lieu of notice). The company shall apply to the Taipei Exchange for announcement of the same and redeem such convertible bonds in cash at face value five business days after the record date of bond redemption. (2) Bond redemption period: January 12, 2022 to February 11, 2022. (As the convertible bonds are issued without the actual physical securities print, applications to brokers are required. To match the operation of TDCC, the last date for accepting such applications is February 10, 2022.) (3) Record date of bond redemption: February 11, 2022 (4) Termination of Taipei Exchange trading date: February 14, 2022 (5) Bond redemption price: Redeemed in cash at face value of NT$0.1 million (6) Bond redemption procedures: i) As the convertible bonds are issued without the actual physical securities print, bondholders should submit the following documents to their original brokers to perform the bond redemption procedures. 1) The ��Application Form for Convertible Bond Conversion/Redemption/Put�� with the seal stamp for the central depository account. 2) Securities Passbook 3) Photocopy of ID ii) In the case of ��redemption payment methods�� in the Application Form for Convertible Bond Conversion/Redemption/Put, bondholders shall select remittance directly into the applicant's bank account. The name and bank account of recipient should be provided. (7) If bondholders do not wish the Company to exercise its right of redemption, they may apply for conversion to equity shares at NT$7.91 with their original brokers not late than one day prior to the record date of bond redemption (i.e. February 10, 2022). (8) If bondholders fail to perform bond redemption procedures with their original brokers by one business day prior to the record date of bond redemption (i.e. February 10, 2022), the company will redeem the outstanding convertible bonds in cash at face value. (9) SKFH's agent of stock affairs: MasterLink Securities Corporation, Stock Affairs Division Address: B1, No.35, Lane 11, Guangfu N. Rd., Songshan District, Taipei Tel: (02)2768-6668 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None