    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
Shin Kong Financial : SKFH exercises redemption right for CB28885 and trading of CB28885 will be terminated on Taipei Exchange

12/29/2021 | 05:47am GMT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/29 Time of announcement 13:40:18
Subject 
 SKFH exercises redemption right for CB28885 and
trading of CB28885 will be terminated on Taipei
Exchange
Date of events 2021/12/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29
2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with Article 17 of the Company's
Procedures for the Issuance and Conversion of the Fourth Issue of
Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds
6.Countermeasures:
(1) According to Article 17 of the Company's Procedures for the Issuance and
Conversion of the Fourth Issue of Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds
(hereinafter referred to as ��the convertible bonds��), if the closing price
of the company's common shares quoted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during a
period of 30 consecutive business days is greater than or equal to 130% of
the conversion price on each applicable business day, the company may,
within 30 business days, send via registered mail a ��notice of bond
redemption�� with 30-day effective period (the aforementioned 30-day period
starts on the day of dispatch by the company, and the expiry date thereof
shall be deemed as the record date of bond redemption; the aforementioned
30-day period shall not be the suspension period stipulated in Article 9)
to bondholders (based on the names of bondholders registered in the roster
of bondholders on the fifth business day prior to the date upon which the
notice of redemption is sent. For investors who acquire the convertible
bonds after the said business day through trading or other reasons, a
public announcement will be made in lieu of notice).
The company shall apply to the Taipei Exchange for announcement of the
same and redeem such convertible bonds in cash at face value five
business days after the record date of bond redemption.
(2) Bond redemption period: January 12, 2022 to February 11, 2022.
(As the convertible bonds are issued without the actual physical securities
print, applications to brokers are required. To match the operation of
TDCC, the last date for accepting such applications is February 10, 2022.)
(3) Record date of bond redemption: February 11, 2022
(4) Termination of Taipei Exchange trading date: February 14, 2022
(5) Bond redemption price: Redeemed in cash at face value of NT$0.1 million
(6) Bond redemption procedures:
i) As the convertible bonds are issued without the actual physical
securities print, bondholders should submit the following documents to
their original brokers to perform the bond redemption procedures.
1) The ��Application Form for Convertible Bond Conversion/Redemption/Put��
with the seal stamp for the central depository account.
2) Securities Passbook
3) Photocopy of ID
ii) In the case of ��redemption payment methods�� in the Application Form
for Convertible Bond Conversion/Redemption/Put, bondholders shall select
remittance directly into the applicant's bank account. The name and bank
account of recipient should be provided.
(7) If bondholders do not wish the Company to exercise its right of
redemption, they may apply for conversion to equity shares at NT$7.91 with
their original brokers not late than one day prior to the record date of
bond redemption (i.e. February 10, 2022).
(8) If bondholders fail to perform bond redemption procedures with their
original brokers by one business day prior to the record date of bond
redemption (i.e. February 10, 2022), the company will redeem the
outstanding convertible bonds in cash at face value.
(9) SKFH's agent of stock affairs: MasterLink Securities Corporation,
Stock Affairs Division
Address: B1, No.35, Lane 11, Guangfu N. Rd., Songshan District, Taipei
Tel: (02)2768-6668
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
