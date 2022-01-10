Shin Kong Financial : and its major subsidiaries announce earnings of 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Company 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major subsidiaries announce consolidated earnings of 2021(unaudited) Monthly Profit Cumulative Profit EPS After-tax After-tax After-tax (Dec.) (Jan.-Dec.) (Jan.-Dec.) (NT$mn) (NT$mn) (NT$) Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. -781 22,486 1.65 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. -1,590 12,609 1.86 Shin Kong Property Ins. Agency 5 71 70.74 Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. 570 6,553 1.38 Shin Kong Investment Trust Co. 10 60 1.50 MasterLink Securities Co. 337 3,919 2.43 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The cumulative after tax earnings per share (EPS)of 2021 of SKFH and SKL would be NT$1.51 and NT$1.56 respectively, if both companies were not adopting the FX reserve mechanism.