  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2888   TW0002888005

SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shin Kong Financial : and its major subsidiaries announce earnings of 2021

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:42:12
Subject 
 Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major
subsidiaries announce earnings of 2021
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major subsidiaries
announce consolidated earnings of 2021(unaudited)
                               Monthly Profit  Cumulative Profit     EPS
                                 After-tax       After-tax        After-tax
                                   (Dec.)        (Jan.-Dec.)      (Jan.-Dec.)
                                  (NT$mn)          (NT$mn)           (NT$)
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.     -781           22,486            1.65
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co.       -1,590           12,609        1.86
Shin Kong Property Ins. Agency         5               71        70.74
Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co.        570            6,553            1.38
Shin Kong Investment Trust Co.        10               60            1.50
MasterLink Securities Co.            337            3,919            2.43
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The cumulative after tax earnings per share (EPS)of 2021
of SKFH and SKL would be NT$1.51 and NT$1.56 respectively, if both companies
were not adopting the FX reserve mechanism.

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 8 453 M 8 453 M
Net income 2021 20 130 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 156 B 5 642 M 5 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 255
Free-Float -
Chart SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,90 TWD
Average target price 9,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.36%5 642
AXA4.91%74 450
METLIFE, INC.7.63%56 576
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.57%48 954
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.6.05%43 391
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.46%41 121