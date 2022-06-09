Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2888)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
9.610 TWD   -2.63%
9.610 TWD   -2.63%
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month of 2022
PU
06/08SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities acquisition of right-of-use assets of SKL
PU
06/08SHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces on behalf of MasterLink Securities acquisition of right-of-use assets of SKL
PU
Shin Kong Financial : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month of 2022

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:03:23
Subject 
 Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major
subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month
of 2022
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09
2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major subsidiaries
announce consolidated earnings in the first five month of 2022(unaudited)
                               Monthly Profit  Cumulative Profit     EPS
                                 After-tax       After-tax        After-tax
                                   (May)        (Jan.-May)      (Jan.-May)
                                  (NT$mn)          (NT$mn)           (NT$)
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.   -2,012            2,565            0.14
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co.       -2,165              196        0.02
Shin Kong Property Ins. Agency         6               31        31.11
Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co.        692            2,611            0.44
Shin Kong Investment Trust Co.         4               18            0.44
MasterLink Securities Co.            -87             -341           -0.21
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The cumulative after tax earnings per share (EPS) in the first five month
of SKFH and SKL would be NT$0.74 and NT$1.26 respectively, if both companies
were not adopting the FX reserve mechanism.

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 246 B 8 335 M 8 335 M
Net income 2022 16 698 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 135 B 4 579 M 4 579 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 16 859
Free-Float 92,5%
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,55 TWD
Average target price 9,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Chin Wu Chairman
K. T. Chang Chief Information Officer
Joseph Kao Chief Compliance Officer
Cheng Yi Li Independent Director
Mei-Hwa Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-13.03%4 579
AXA-10.88%59 080
METLIFE, INC.7.60%54 680
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.91%39 409
AFLAC INCORPORATED0.57%37 825
PRUDENTIAL PLC-16.99%36 342