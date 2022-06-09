Shin Kong Financial : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month of 2022
06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:03:23
Subject
Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major
subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month
of 2022
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09
2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major subsidiaries
announce consolidated earnings in the first five month of 2022(unaudited)
Monthly Profit Cumulative Profit EPS
After-tax After-tax After-tax
(May) (Jan.-May) (Jan.-May)
(NT$mn) (NT$mn) (NT$)
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. -2,012 2,565 0.14
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. -2,165 196 0.02
Shin Kong Property Ins. Agency 6 31 31.11
Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. 692 2,611 0.44
Shin Kong Investment Trust Co. 4 18 0.44
MasterLink Securities Co. -87 -341 -0.21
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The cumulative after tax earnings per share (EPS) in the first five month
of SKFH and SKL would be NT$0.74 and NT$1.26 respectively, if both companies
were not adopting the FX reserve mechanism.
