Shin Kong Financial : and its major subsidiaries announce earningsn in the first five month of 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09 2.Company name:Shin Kong Financial Holding Company 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Shin Kong Financial Holding Company and its major subsidiaries announce consolidated earnings in the first five month of 2022(unaudited) Monthly Profit Cumulative Profit EPS After-tax After-tax After-tax (May) (Jan.-May) (Jan.-May) (NT$mn) (NT$mn) (NT$) Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. -2,012 2,565 0.14 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. -2,165 196 0.02 Shin Kong Property Ins. Agency 6 31 31.11 Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. 692 2,611 0.44 Shin Kong Investment Trust Co. 4 18 0.44 MasterLink Securities Co. -87 -341 -0.21 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The cumulative after tax earnings per share (EPS) in the first five month of SKFH and SKL would be NT$0.74 and NT$1.26 respectively, if both companies were not adopting the FX reserve mechanism.