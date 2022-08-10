Log in
    9918   TW0009918003

SHIN SHIN NATURAL GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(9918)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
43.50 TWD   -0.57%
04:06aSHIN SHIN NATURAL GAS : Announcement of the change to the Chief internal auditor of the Company
PU
03:56aSHIN SHIN NATURAL GAS : The 2022 Q2 financial statements has been approved by resolution of the board of directors
PU
07/24Shin Shin Natural Gas Company Limited Appoints Fu-Hua, Ni as Institutional Director
CI
Shin Shin Natural Gas : Announcement of the change to the Chief internal auditor of the Company

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: shin shin natural gas co,ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 15:46:24
Subject 
 Announcement of the change to the Chief internal
auditor of the Company
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief of internal auditor.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ms. An-yi Chen, Acting chief of internal auditor.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Ms. An-yi Chen, Chief of internal auditor.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment.
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment.
7.Effective date:2022/09/11
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the resolution of the Company's board of directors'
seventh meeting of 19th session on August 10, 2022.

Disclaimer

Shin Shin Natural Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 794 M - -
Net income 2021 342 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 7 743 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fook Wah Lee General Manager & Director
I Yang Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Ho-Chia Chen Chairman
Chin Ming Kuo Independent Director
Shun Yun Hsu Independent Director
