Shin Shin Natural Gas : Announcement of the change to the Chief internal auditor of the Company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief of internal auditor. 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Ms. An-yi Chen, Acting chief of internal auditor. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Ms. An-yi Chen, Chief of internal auditor. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment. 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment. 7.Effective date:2022/09/11 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the resolution of the Company's board of directors' seventh meeting of 19th session on August 10, 2022.