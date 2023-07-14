Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding and property holding company. The Company's segments include Shipbuilding, ship repair and fabrication of metal structures; Domestic and regional shipping segment, which carries out shipping business in coastal and regional routes within Malaysia and ASEAN region; International shipping segment, which carries out international routes to Japan, Korea, China, Philippines and ASEAN region; Land transportation and hiring services, and Others consist of the business of shipping agency and operations and maintenance of barrage. Its geographical information includes Malaysia, China, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Japan. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Danum Shipping Sdn. Bhd., Piasau Slipways Sdn. Bhd., Shinline Sdn. Bhd., Shin Yang Shipping Sdn. Bhd., Shin Yang Shipyard Sdn. Bhd., Thailine Sdn. Bhd., Dynasys Technology & Engineering Sdn. Bhd. and others.