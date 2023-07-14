Effective July 14, 2023, Shin Yang Group Berhad will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to SYGROUP from SYSCORP.
Shin Yang Group Berhad will Change its Ticker to SYGROUP from SYSCORP
Today at 12:00 am
BURSA MALAYSIA - 06:00:00 2023-07-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5900 MYR
|+1.72%
|+5.36%
|-20.81%
|06:00am
Effective July 14, 2023, Shin Yang Group Berhad will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to SYGROUP from SYSCORP.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.5900 MYR
|+1.72%
|+5.36%
|142 M $
