Shin Zu Shing : Change to the spokesperson of the company
03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Provided by: Shin Zu Shing Co ., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
17:58:14
Subject
Change to the spokesperson of the company
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/08
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Juan Chao-Tsung/ Deputy General Manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Cho,Sheng-Huan / Deputy General Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/08
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Shin Zu Shing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.