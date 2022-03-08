Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3376   TW0003376000

SHIN ZU SHING CO., LTD.

(3376)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shin Zu Shing : Change to the spokesperson of the company

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Shin Zu Shing Co ., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:58:14
Subject 
 Change to the spokesperson of the company
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/08
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Juan Chao-Tsung/ Deputy General Manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Cho,Sheng-Huan / Deputy General Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/08
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shin Zu Shing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
