Appendix

Sales composition ratio by Application on All products

FY2022

FY2023

Application

4Q

4Q

compositi

composition

Sales rate

on ratio

ratio

of change

Telecommunication

9.6%

9.4%

6.0%

OA

0.9%

0.8%

13.7%

Mobility

60.6%

70.1%

11.0%

Industry Equipment

16.1%

10.2%

38.9%

Home Appliance

11.1%

8.1%

30.3%

Environmental

1.0%

1.0%

12.1%

Energy

Other

0.7%

0.4%

47.2%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

4.1%

  • Sales composition ratio by Category on Semiconductors

Sales composition ratio by Application on Semiconductors and ICs

FY2022

FY2023

Application

4Q

4Q

compositi

composition

Sales rate

on ratio

ratio

of change

Telecommunication

1.8%

1.1%

45.5%

OA

2.2%

2.3%

13.1%

Mobility

43.3%

55.7%

9.1%

Industry Equipment

22.5%

16.5%

37.6%

Home Appliance

28.8%

23.7%

30.3%

Environmental

0.1%

0.1%

9.9%

Energy

Other

1.3%

0.6%

64.6%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

15.2%

FY2022

FY2023

Semiconductor

4Q

4Q

Category

composition

composition

Sales rate of

ratio

ratio

change

Diodes

73.3%

76.9%

11.1%

Thyristors

MOSFETs

9.1%

9.4%

11.8%

ICs

4.9%

5.6%

2.9%

Power Modules

12.7%

8.1%

46.0%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

15.2%

Unit: million (Rounded down to the nearest million yen

The above numbers have been calculated from Shindengen original date.

Appendix

Million JPY

Net Sales

FY2023 (Actual)

FY2024(Forecast)

1st Half

2nd Half

Full term

1st Half

2nd Half

Full term

N.Sales

%

N.Sales

%

N.Sales

%

N.Sales

%

N.Sales

%

N.Sales

%

Electronic

16,399

33.1%

15,844

30.1%

32,243

31.5%

16,500

32.5%

18,200

32.6%

34,700

32.6%

Device

Car

30,766

62.0%

32,515

61.7%

63,281

61.9%

31,000

61.0%

32,000

57.3%

63,000

59.1%

Electronics

Other

2,438

4.9%

4,299

8.2%

6,737

6.6%

3,300

6.5%

5,600

10.0%

8,900

8.3%

Total

49,602 100.0% 52,659 100.0% 102,261 100.0%

50,800 100.0%

55,800 100.0%

106,600 100.0%

Operating Proﬁt(loss)

FY2023 (Actual)

FY2024(Forecast)

1st Half

2nd Half

Full term

1st Half

2nd Half

Full term

OP

%

OP

%

OP

%

OP

%

OP

%

OP

%

Electronic

-196

-1.2%

-997

-6.3%

-1,193

-3.7%

1,000

6.1%

1,800

9.9%

2,800

8.1%

Device

Car

3,159

10.3%

3,862

11.9%

7,021

11.1%

2,400

7.7%

2,300

7.2%

4,700

7.5%

Electronics

Other

-262

-10.8%

192

4.5%

-70

-1.0%

-300

-9.1%

400

7.1%

100

1.1%

Adjustments

-2,294

-2,185

-4,479

-2,500

-2,600

-5,100

Total

407

0.8%

872

1.7%

1,279

1.3%

600

1.2%

1,900

3.4%

2,500

2.3%

