May 20, 2024 at 09:05 pm EDT
Appendix
◆Sales composition ratio by Application on All products
FY2022
FY2023
Application
4Q
4Q
compositi
composition
Sales rate
on ratio
ratio
of change
Telecommunication
9.6%
9.4%
△6.0%
OA
0.9%
0.8%
△13.7%
Mobility
60.6%
70.1%
11.0%
Industry Equipment
16.1%
10.2%
△38.9%
Home Appliance
11.1%
8.1%
△30.3%
Environmental
1.0%
1.0%
△12.1%
Energy
Other
0.7%
0.4%
△47.2%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
△4.1%
Sales composition ratio by Category on Semiconductors
◆Sales composition ratio by Application on Semiconductors and ICs
FY2022
FY2023
Application
4Q
4Q
compositi
composition
Sales rate
on ratio
ratio
of change
Telecommunication
1.8%
1.1%
△45.5%
OA
2.2%
2.3%
△13.1%
Mobility
43.3%
55.7%
9.1%
Industry Equipment
22.5%
16.5%
△37.6%
Home Appliance
28.8%
23.7%
△30.3%
Environmental
0.1%
0.1%
△9.9%
Energy
Other
1.3%
0.6%
△64.6%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
△15.2%
FY2022
FY2023
Semiconductor
4Q
4Q
Category
composition
composition
Sales rate of
ratio
ratio
change
Diodes
73.3%
76.9%
△11.1%
Thyristors
MOSFETs
9.1%
9.4%
△11.8%
ICs
4.9%
5.6%
△2.9%
Power Modules
12.7%
8.1%
△46.0%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
△15.2%
※Unit: million (Rounded down to the nearest million yen）
※The above numbers have been calculated from Shindengen original date.
Appendix
Million JPY
◆Net Sales
FY2023 (Actual)
FY2024(Forecast)
1st Half
2nd Half
Full term
1st Half
2nd Half
Full term
N.Sales
%
N.Sales
%
N.Sales
%
N.Sales
%
N.Sales
%
N.Sales
%
Electronic
16,399
33.1%
15,844
30.1%
32,243
31.5%
16,500
32.5%
18,200
32.6%
34,700
32.6%
Device
Car
30,766
62.0%
32,515
61.7%
63,281
61.9%
31,000
61.0%
32,000
57.3%
63,000
59.1%
Electronics
Other
2,438
4.9%
4,299
8.2%
6,737
6.6%
3,300
6.5%
5,600
10.0%
8,900
8.3%
Total
49,602 100.0% 52,659 100.0% 102,261 100.0%
50,800 100.0%
55,800 100.0%
106,600 100.0%
◆Operating Proﬁt(loss)
FY2023 (Actual)
FY2024(Forecast)
1st Half
2nd Half
Full term
1st Half
2nd Half
Full term
OP
%
OP
%
OP
%
OP
%
OP
%
OP
%
Electronic
-196
-1.2%
-997
-6.3%
-1,193
-3.7%
1,000
6.1%
1,800
9.9%
2,800
8.1%
Device
Car
3,159
10.3%
3,862
11.9%
7,021
11.1%
2,400
7.7%
2,300
7.2%
4,700
7.5%
Electronics
Other
-262
-10.8%
192
4.5%
-70
-1.0%
-300
-9.1%
400
7.1%
100
1.1%
Adjustments
-2,294
ー
-2,185
ー
-4,479
ー
-2,500
ー
-2,600
ー
-5,100
ー
Total
407
0.8%
872
1.7%
1,279
1.3%
600
1.2%
1,900
3.4%
2,500
2.3%
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products, electrical components, power supplies and others. The Company operates in three segments. The Devices segment offers diodes, thyristors, metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), high-voltage power integrated circuits (ICs) and power modules, among others. The Electrical segment manufactures electrical equipments for motorcycles and four-wheel vehicles and others. The New Energy segment manufactures power supplies for information and communication equipment, general-purpose inverters, power conditioners for solar power, among others.