Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products, electrical components, power supplies and others. The Company operates in three segments. The Devices segment offers diodes, thyristors, metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), high-voltage power integrated circuits (ICs) and power modules, among others. The Electrical segment manufactures electrical equipments for motorcycles and four-wheel vehicles and others. The New Energy segment manufactures power supplies for information and communication equipment, general-purpose inverters, power conditioners for solar power, among others.