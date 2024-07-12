Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : FY2023 Financial results briefing（1478KB）
July 11, 2024 at 11:35 pm EDT
FY2023
Financial results briefing
2024/5/17
FY2023
Financial results
Consolidated financial results
Consolidated financial results
Unit: billion yen
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
Net sales
1,010
1,023
+1.2％
Operating
36
13
▲64.7％
Profit
Ordinary
43
17
▲61.6％
Profit
Profit
attributab
16
▲7
ー
le to
owners of
parent
Exchange rates
JPY/USD
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
Non-Consolidated
132. 01
143.95
+11.94 yen
Volume Rate
Foreign Subsidiary
130.78
140.55
+9.77 yen
Exchange Rate
CAPEX/Depreciation/R&D
Unit: billion yen
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
CAPEX
49
46
▲6.8％
Depreciation
57
55
▲3.3％
R&D
47
56
+20.0％
Sales increased due to growth in car electronics business and yen's depreciation, despite significant decrease in demand for power semiconductors.
Despite the effect of increased sales in the car electronics business, deterioration in the devices business pushed down overall profit and profit declined.
Net income decreased due to reversal of deferred tax assets and loss on sales of investment securities.
2
Consolidated financial results
（Electronic device）
Segment Net sales
Surrounding Environment
・Chinese economy slumps, distribution inventory adjustment continues
・Automobile production recovery
Business Results
372
・Sales in the automotive market improved, but overall business sales declined due to continued
322 weakness in the consumer electronics and industrial equipment markets.
・Significant decrease in income due to impact of lower sales, lower production capacity utilization rate, and recording of quality assurance-related expenses.
FY2022 FY2023
Segment OP profit
29
▲ 12
FY2022 FY2023
Unit: billion yen
Breakdown
Automotive
＋4.6％
FY2022
FY2023
Home appliance
▲28.5％
FY2022
FY2023
Industry equipment
▲32.3 ％
FY2022
FY2023
3
Consolidated financial results
（Car Electronics）
セSegmentグメント別Net売上sales高
Surrounding Environment
・Motorcycle market generally steady (in spite of economic slowdown in Vietnam) ・The exchange rate of Asian currencies against the yen has weakened
570 633
FY2022 FY2023
Business Results
・Products for motorcycles performed well in Indonesia and India. ・DC/DC converter sales increased in products for automobiles.
・Both sales and income increased, partly due to the effect of yen depreciation.
Breakdown
Shindengen Affiliated companies Net sales results for 2Wheels
Segment OP profit
Shindengen
Indonesia
+4％
Shindengen Shindengen
Vietnam Thailand
Shindengen
India
＋33％
53 70
FY2022 FY2023 Unit：Billion Yen
FY2022
FY2023
▲17％
FY2022
FY2023
▲6％
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
4
Consolidated financial results
（Other）
Segment Net sales
Business Results
・Increase in rectifiers for telecommunication infrastructure
・Slight increase in EV chargers
68
67
・Decrease in overall sales due to the end of sales of power conditioners for solar power generation
FY2022 FY2023
Segment OP profit
▲ 1
▲ 1
Breakdown
Telecom
＋13％
FY2022
FY2023
EV chargers
+3％
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022 FY2023 Unit：Billion Yen
5
Analysis of Change in Operating profit
（YoY）
Operating profit
▲23
Logistics
Inventory write-down
Decrease in devices
Exchange rate
Price increase
Cost reduction
Decreased
Increase in car
utilization
rate
electronics
Product mix
Material
costsQuality
Assurance Labor costs and
expenses other expenses
Unit：Billion yen
Operating profit
▲23
Electric
Device
Car
Adjustments
& eliminations
Electronics
Other
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
6
Balance sheet
Unit：Billion yen
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
Current assets
854
891
+4.3％
Fixed assets
527
556
+5.5％
Total assets
1,381
1,447
+4.8％
Current liabilities
325
311
▲4.2％
Noncurrent liabilities
431
426
▲1.0％
Total liabilities
756
738
▲2.4％
Total shareholders' equity
560
540
▲3.6％
Accumulated other
65
169
＋159.6％
comprehensive income
Total liabilities and net assets
625
709
+13.4％
Total assets
1,381
1,447
+4.8％
Per share of common stock
45.3％
49.0％
+3.7pt.
Debt with interest
375
389
+3.7％
◆ Assets: Increased inventories of parts and products in anticipation of future requirements
◆ Liabilities: Decrease in trade payables and liabilities for retirement benefits
◆ Net assets: Increased due to mark-to-market valuation of investment securities and the effect of yen depreciation
7
The 16th Mid-Term Management Plan
Final year
Revision of the 16th Mid-Term Management Plan Targets
Targets for the final year of the 16th Mid-Term Management Plan (FY25/3)
Net sales
Operating profit
ＲＯＥ
ＲＯＡ
ratio
Unit: Billions of yen
1,180
8.3%
6.6%
1,066
3.5%
1.9%
2.3%2.1%
At first
Revised
At first
Revised
At first
Revised
At first
Revised
Rising costs associated with China's economic slowdown, political instability, and soaring prices
Steady sales of mainstay products for motorcycles, but weak sales of device products and rectifiers for telecommunication infrastructure
Some results from the creation of high-efficiency devices and EV-related products in line with the progress of a sustainable society and electrification
Difficulty in achieving initial plan, new targets set for FY25/3
9
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products, electrical components, power supplies and others. The Company operates in three segments. The Devices segment offers diodes, thyristors, metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), high-voltage power integrated circuits (ICs) and power modules, among others. The Electrical segment manufactures electrical equipments for motorcycles and four-wheel vehicles and others. The New Energy segment manufactures power supplies for information and communication equipment, general-purpose inverters, power conditioners for solar power, among others.