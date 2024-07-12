FY2023

FY2023

Financial results

Consolidated financial results

Consolidated financial results

Unit: billion yen

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

Net sales

1,010

1,023

+1.2

Operating

36

13

▲64.7

Profit

Ordinary

43

17

▲61.6

Profit

Profit

attributab

16

▲7

le to

owners of

parent

Exchange rates

JPY/USD

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

Non-Consolidated

132. 01

143.95

+11.94 yen

Volume Rate

Foreign Subsidiary

130.78

140.55

+9.77 yen

Exchange Rate

CAPEX/Depreciation/R&D

Unit: billion yen

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

CAPEX

49

46

▲6.8

Depreciation

57

55

▲3.3

R&D

47

56

+20.0

  • Sales increased due to growth in car electronics business and yen's depreciation, despite significant decrease in demand for power semiconductors.
  • Despite the effect of increased sales in the car electronics business, deterioration in the devices business pushed down overall profit and profit declined.
  • Net income decreased due to reversal of deferred tax assets and loss on sales of investment securities.

Consolidated financial results

Electronic device

Segment Net sales

Surrounding Environment

Chinese economy slumps, distribution inventory adjustment continues

Automobile production recovery

Business Results

372

Sales in the automotive market improved, but overall business sales declined due to continued

322 weakness in the consumer electronics and industrial equipment markets.

Significant decrease in income due to impact of lower sales, lower production capacity utilization rate, and recording of quality assurance-related expenses.

FY2022 FY2023

Segment OP profit

29

▲ 12

FY2022 FY2023

Unit: billion yen

Breakdown

Automotive

4.6

FY2022

FY2023

Home appliance

▲28.5

FY2022

FY2023

Industry equipment

▲32.3

FY2022

FY2023

Consolidated financial results

Car Electronics

Segmentグメント別Net売上sales

Surrounding Environment

Motorcycle market generally steady (in spite of economic slowdown in Vietnam) The exchange rate of Asian currencies against the yen has weakened

570 633

FY2022 FY2023

Business Results

Products for motorcycles performed well in Indonesia and India. DC/DC converter sales increased in products for automobiles.

Both sales and income increased, partly due to the effect of yen depreciation.

Breakdown

Shindengen Affiliated companies Net sales results for 2Wheels

Segment OP profit

Shindengen

Indonesia

+4

Shindengen Shindengen

Vietnam Thailand

Shindengen

India

33

53 70

FY2022 FY2023 UnitBillion Yen

FY2022

FY2023

▲17

FY2022

FY2023

▲6

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Consolidated financial results

Other

Segment Net sales

Business Results

Increase in rectifiers for telecommunication infrastructure

Slight increase in EV chargers

68

67

Decrease in overall sales due to the end of sales of power conditioners for solar power generation

FY2022 FY2023

Segment OP profit

▲ 1

▲ 1

Breakdown

Telecom

13

FY2022

FY2023

EV chargers

+3

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022 FY2023 UnitBillion Yen

Analysis of Change in Operating profit

YoY

Operating profit

▲23

Logistics

Inventory write-down

Decrease in devices

Exchange rate

Price increase

Cost reduction

Decreased

Increase in car

utilization

rate

electronics

Product mix

Material

costsQuality

Assurance Labor costs and

expenses other expenses

UnitBillion yen

Operating profit

▲23

Electric

Device

Car

Adjustments

& eliminations

Electronics

Other

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Balance sheet

UnitBillion yen

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

Current assets

854

891

+4.3

Fixed assets

527

556

+5.5

Total assets

1,381

1,447

+4.8

Current liabilities

325

311

▲4.2

Noncurrent liabilities

431

426

▲1.0

Total liabilities

756

738

▲2.4

Total shareholders' equity

560

540

▲3.6

Accumulated other

65

169

159.6

comprehensive income

Total liabilities and net assets

625

709

+13.4

Total assets

1,381

1,447

+4.8

Per share of common stock

45.3

49.0

+3.7pt.

Debt with interest

375

389

+3.7

Assets: Increased inventories of parts and products in anticipation of future requirements

Liabilities: Decrease in trade payables and liabilities for retirement benefits

Net assets: Increased due to mark-to-market valuation of investment securities and the effect of yen depreciation

The 16th Mid-Term Management Plan

Final year

Revision of the 16th Mid-Term Management Plan Targets

Targets for the final year of the 16th Mid-Term Management Plan (FY25/3)

Net sales

Operating profit

ＲＯＥ

ＲＯＡ

ratio

Unit: Billions of yen

1,180

8.3%

6.6%

1,066

3.5%

1.9%

2.3%2.1%

At first

Revised

At first

Revised

At first

Revised

At first

Revised

  • Rising costs associated with China's economic slowdown, political instability, and soaring prices
  • Steady sales of mainstay products for motorcycles, but weak sales of device products and rectifiers for telecommunication infrastructure
  • Some results from the creation of high-efficiency devices and EV-related products in line with the progress of a sustainable society and electrification

Difficulty in achieving initial plan, new targets set for FY25/3

