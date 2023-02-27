Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of change of President

This notice is being issued to announce that a resolution was enacted at the board of directors meeting held on January 27, 2023 to change the president as detailed below.

1. Reason for change

Amid increasing uncertainty in business environments, the company is transitioning to a new management structure in order to enhance promotion of the "Long Term Vision 2030" and further increase development of the company's business.

2. Change of President

(1) Names and positions of current and incoming President



〈Newly appointed〉

Name: Nobuyoshi Tanaka

New position: President

〈Stepping down〉

Name: Yoshinori Suzuki

Former position: President

*Suzuki Yoshinori shall become a director with representative authority as of April 1, 2023.