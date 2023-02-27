Advanced search
SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

(6844)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:30:07 2023-02-27 am EST
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of change of President
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Appendix
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of change of President

02/27/2023 | 12:31am EST
This notice is being issued to announce that a resolution was enacted at the board of directors meeting held on January 27, 2023 to change the president as detailed below.

1. Reason for change
Amid increasing uncertainty in business environments, the company is transitioning to a new management structure in order to enhance promotion of the "Long Term Vision 2030" and further increase development of the company's business.

2. Change of President
(1) Names and positions of current and incoming President

〈Newly appointed〉
Name: Nobuyoshi Tanaka
New position: President

〈Stepping down〉
Name: Yoshinori Suzuki
Former position: President
*Suzuki Yoshinori shall become a director with representative authority as of April 1, 2023.

Disclaimer

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 05:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Notice of change of President
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine..
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing : Appendix
